Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 965 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 14 holds

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

3. “Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills – 6 holds

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 6 holds

5. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 5 holds

6. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box – 5 holds

7. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 4 holds

8. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 4 holds

9. “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble – 4 holds

10. “Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 581 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 455 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 578 holds

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 199 holds

5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 331 holds

6. “The Bullet that Missed” by Richard Osman – 153 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 156 holds

8. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover – 36 holds

9. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 264 holds

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 58 holds

Adult programming

Adult programs for the week of Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14: Spooky Décor, Monday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m., C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Join us to create some fun items to decorate your home for spooky season. Pre-registration required. Bob on a Budget Painting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m., Valdese Public Library. Follow along with Bob to create a masterpiece. Pre-registration required. Needlework in the Morning, Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Little Guatemala. Call 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org for more information or to register.

Young adult programming

Have you ever seen a neat decal on a car or bottle that you were pretty sure you could make, or had an idea for one that you just KNOW would be awesome? Join us Monday at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. to learn some design basics and create your own vinyl decal. You will need to be able to access your email address to use design software. Tuesday night we will be making DIY haunted birdhouses at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m., all supplies provided. Finally, Thursday afternoon at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is our #YAS Anime Club at 4 p.m. None of these programs require pre-registration to attend, supplies and snacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

We hope everyone will make plans to visit at least one of our upcoming fall festivals!

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library’s Family Fall Festival will be Monday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, prizes, snacks and plenty of fun for the whole family.

The Morganton Public Library Fall Carnival & Resource Fair will be Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m. There will be games, prizes, and we will have two great inflatables: a 22-foot-tall slide and a Mickey Mouse play yard for the younger kids. More than 10 community agencies and organizations are participating in our carnival, and Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge will also be selling slushies at the event if you get hot or thirsty. A huge shout out goes to the students from WPCC’s recreational therapy and early childhood education that will also be helping to run our games and inflatables.

A Spook-tacular Family Night will be held at the Valdese Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, rides on The Little Blue Choo and entertainment for the whole family.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,032 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.