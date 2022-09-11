Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 960 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Captive” by Iris Johansen – 7 holds

2. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 7 holds

3. “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble – 7 holds

4. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson – 7 holds

5. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger – 6 holds

6. “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 6 holds

7. “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain – 6 holds

8. “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

9. “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 458 holds

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 575 holds

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 489 holds

4. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood – 29 holds

5. “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs – 47 holds

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 147 holds

7. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 56 holds

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 278 holds

9. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 178 holds

10. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger – 118 holds

Adult programming

Adults registered for Bibliomaniacs subscription box can pick-up tomorrow, Monday, Sep. 12 at their preferred library. Plot Hounds Book Discussion will meet Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. We will discuss, “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig. Pre-registration is not required to attend. Call 828-764-9269 for information on adult programs.

Young adult programming

YAS is taking a break this week. There will be no regular programming this week. Teens can still hang out virtually online on the library’s Discord server by going to bcpls.org/yas and clicking on the #YASOnline tab! Pre-registration for D&D @ the Library, Bob On a Budget Painting Night, and the #YASBox subscriptions are still open! Teens can sign up by calling any library location. Don’t forget to grab your book for the New Adult Oxymorons Book Discussion Group! This month’s book is “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. You can purchase a copy from the library for $5, or check out one of the library copies while supplies last.

Children’s programming

Looking ahead at this month, there are some great events and activities to check out at our libraries. No registration is required unless noted for individual programs.

Monday, Sep. 19 at 3:45 p.m.: Zoom Patrol at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Come to this exciting story time with Community Officer Eddie Marlowe and Ms. Sandy for lots of fun and a special sand-y art activity! Pre-registration is required.

Wednesday, Sep. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Cooking Club Online! This cooking program takes place on Zoom and is for children in 3rd-5th grades. Pre-registration is required with the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library.

Saturday, Sep 24 at 10 a.m.: Duplo Club/Preschool Makerspace at the Morganton Public Library. This program is geared towards children from 1-5.

Tuesday, Sep 27 at 5:30 p.m.: Bluey Family Night at the Valdese Public Library. Whether your family already loves Bluey or needs to meet her for the first time, come have a magical experience with us at our Bluey Family Night! There will be snacks, games, activities, crafts and of course—a story! While the program will be geared toward children younger than first grade, the whole family is invited and will have a great time.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,957 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.