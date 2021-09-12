Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

Children’s programming

Check out our new family storytime with Ms. Sandy at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Zoom Patrol is every third Monday of the month and features Community Resource Officer Sgt. Eddie Marlowe. September’s Zoom Patrol will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. This program is being offered on Zoom, so be sure to call the library at 828-764-9283 to sign up for this exciting new feature. There is also a craft bag to accompany the storytime. If it is more convenient to pick up from the Morganton or Valdese locations, we can send your bags to either location for pickup. If you would like to pickup at Valdese or Morganton, please register by Sept. 15 to allow time for delivery and let a staff member at C.B. Hildebrand Public Library know that you would like this option.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

E-books @ your library