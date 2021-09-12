Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 12 holds
2. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber — 10 holds
3. “The Noise” by James Patterson — 10 holds
4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson — 9 holds
5. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter — 9 holds
6. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown — 8 holds
7. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels — 8 holds
8. “The Shadow” by James Patterson — 8 holds
9. “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke — 7 holds
10. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb — 7 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny — 511 holds
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King — 231 holds
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 45 holds
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave — 656 holds
5. “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger — 115 holds
6. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 64 holds
7. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty — 11 holds
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry — 159 holds
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — 103 holds
10. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers — 23 holds
COVID programming changes
Due to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Book sale canceled
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Friends of the Library have canceled the fall book sale scheduled for September.
Adult programming
The Morganton Public Library is excited to announce its participation in Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11. Exhibit will be self-directed and in place through Sept. 30. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing is required. Call 828-764-9269 for information.
Young adult programming
#YAS programming is back this week. We have #YAS2Go kits available at all library locations, with a Pop-Up Craft Night online at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. We have a Discord Game Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday on our Discord server, Lit Lounge 2.0 (a virtual book-to-movie discussion) at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Virtual Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Friday — all online via Zoom. No preregistration is required. For information on how to get logged on, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
Check out our new family storytime with Ms. Sandy at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Zoom Patrol is every third Monday of the month and features Community Resource Officer Sgt. Eddie Marlowe. September’s Zoom Patrol will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. This program is being offered on Zoom, so be sure to call the library at 828-764-9283 to sign up for this exciting new feature. There is also a craft bag to accompany the storytime. If it is more convenient to pick up from the Morganton or Valdese locations, we can send your bags to either location for pickup. If you would like to pickup at Valdese or Morganton, please register by Sept. 15 to allow time for delivery and let a staff member at C.B. Hildebrand Public Library know that you would like this option.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
E-books @ your library
There are 3,247 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events.