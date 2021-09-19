Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Valdese Public Library: VPL also offers a weekly Zoom time with Ms. Amber for caregivers and babies that will teach both baby and adults new ways of learning through music, rhyme and play. VPL Baby Bookworms meet on Thursdays from 10-10:30 a.m. Call 828-874-2421 for more information. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.

If you are caring for baby at home during the day, join in with one of our groups to see what we can offer you this year. Can’t come every single week? That is okay, too. You can sign up and just attend the weeks when your schedule is free. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week, Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library