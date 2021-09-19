Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 920 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson — 12 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 12 holds
3. “The Noise” by James Patterson — 10 holds
4. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber — 8 holds
5. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny — 8 holds
6. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels — 8 holds
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks — 8 holds
8. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown — 6 holds
9. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb — 6 holds
10. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter — 6 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins — 204 holds
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 47 holds
3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King — 223 holds
4. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny — 510 holds
5. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 60 holds
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave — 658 holds
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 254 holds
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry — 158 holds
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — 86 holds
10. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty — 4 holds
Adult Programming
Morganton Public Library is excited to announce its participation in Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11. Exhibit will be self-directed and in place Sep.11-30. Masks encouraged, social distancing required. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.
Young Adult Programming
Have you grabbed our #YAS2Go kit? There are new ones available this week. Pop-Up Craft Night is going on Monday night at 6 p.m. online via Zoom, and Game Nights online via Zoom on Tuesday and on Discord on Wednesday — both start at 6 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend any of the #YAS programs, Zoom codes can be found on the Discord server or on the READSquared website/app on the events tab. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!
Children’s Programming
This week, we want to spotlight our Baby Bookworms groups. Baby Bookworms is for babies up to 24 months old and an adult. Programs will foster development by including motor, movement and sensory activities as well as stories, arts and crafts. Caregivers may also learn ways to promote early literacy skills at home. Read on for a look at what is happening at each location for our Baby Bookworms:
CB Hildebrand Public Library: Ms Sandy is offering a monthly educational kit to use with babies to develop skills. Call 828-764-9283 if you would like more information.
Morganton Public Library: MPL has a weekly Zoom time where caregivers can interact with their babies and Ms. Claudia. The storytime includes rhymes, songs, movement activities, a short story, and a craft or art activity. MPL Baby Bookworms meet on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. In October, weekly themes will include shapes, leaves, teddy bears and Halloween! Call 828-764-9274 if you would like more information. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.
Valdese Public Library: VPL also offers a weekly Zoom time with Ms. Amber for caregivers and babies that will teach both baby and adults new ways of learning through music, rhyme and play. VPL Baby Bookworms meet on Thursdays from 10-10:30 a.m. Call 828-874-2421 for more information. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.
If you are caring for baby at home during the day, join in with one of our groups to see what we can offer you this year. Can’t come every single week? That is okay, too. You can sign up and just attend the weeks when your schedule is free. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week, Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
3,316 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.