Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

2. “Captive” by Iris Johansen – 8 holds

3. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 8 holds

4. “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 8 holds

5. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 7 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 7 holds

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 6 holds

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 6 holds

9. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson – 6 holds

10. “Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 280 holds

2. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 187 holds

3. “Verity’ by Colleen Hoover – 568 holds

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 449 holds

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 350 holds

6. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas – 6 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 160 holds

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 254 holds

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 56 holds

10. “The American Roommate Experiment” by Elena Armas – 3 holds

Adult programming

There are still spaces available for Mixed-Media on Monday, Sept. 26. Call 828-764-9269 to register. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for “Star Wars” Reads! NY Times best-selling author, Beth Revis will discuss her new book, “The Princess and the Scoundrel” at 1 p.m. Other activities will include: Jedi Training Class w/ Taber’s Black Belt Academy (10:30-11:30 a.m.), Star Wars Themed Food (2-2:30/3 p.m.), Crafts for adults/teens (afternoon), Storytime/Craft for kids (3-4 p.m.)* (*Must pre-register) Event is for all ages and no charge to attend. Have fun, you will!

Young adult programming

It’s the end of September, but we’ve still got a lot for the YAS teens to do! Join us at the Morganton Public Library on Monday Night at 5:30 p.m. to make your own Fall Leaf Luminary, all supplies provided. Tuesday night at the Valdese Public Library is our Game Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night is the Oxymorons Book Discussion group at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. This month’s book is “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. You can purchase a copy from the library for $5, or check out one of the library copies while supplies last. Thursday evening at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. is our “Bob on a Budget Painting Challenge” at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Space is limited for this program, and pre-registration is required. For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programming

As October is right around the corner, mark your calendar for all the fall festivals happening in our libraries.

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will host a Family Fall Festival on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, prizes, snacks and plenty of fun for the whole family. The Morganton Public Library Fall Carnival & Resource Fair will be Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m. The whole family can join in on the fun with inflatables and games! Stay tuned for more information as we finalize our offerings for this event. A Spook-tacular Family Night will be held at the Valdese Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, rides on The Little Blue Choo and entertainment for the whole family.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,003 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

