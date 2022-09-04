Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 960 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble – 7 holds

2. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson – 7 holds

3. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger – 6 holds

4. “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 6 holds

5. “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain – 6 holds

6. “Captive” by Iris Johansen – 5 holds

7. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 5 holds

8. “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

9. “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 546 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 442 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 547 holds

4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 146 holds

5. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers – 81 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 286 holds

7. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 57 holds

8. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel – 208 holds

9. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown – 264 holds

10. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover – 30 holds

Adult Programming

The Guardian Ad Litem program in Burke County needs volunteers from our community to advocate for the best interests of foster children in our area. Will you speak up for a child? Attend a public information session to learn more at the Morganton Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Call 828-433-3311 for more information.

Adults can visit the Burke County Public Library’s booth at the Historic Morganton Festival to create a unique bookmark.

Young Adult Programming

Happy September! All library locations are closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. YAS will kick the week off on Tuesday with a Cupcake Decorating Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Join us Thursday at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library for a Game Night at 4 p.m. Games include video, card and board games, snacks provided. Finally, come out and see us this weekend at the Historic Morganton Festival on Friday and Saturday at booth No. 605! We will have some crafts and giveaways for all ages. For more info, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s Programming

Storytime programs have resumed and we are so excited to see you! Call your local branch to check on available spots if your child isn’t registered yet.

If your child hasn’t entered kindergarten yet, please check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished.

eBooks @ your library

3,945 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find Us on the Web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.