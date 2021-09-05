Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Children’s

Programming

Did you know that we have an eBook collection just for kids? If you already use Libby for our e-iNC collection, don’t forget to add the NC Kids Digital Library to your libraries as well, and it will search both collections for you at the same time! The NC Kids Digital Library is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of fun options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency. Our digital collections offer you access to lots of videos, audiobooks, readalongs and ebooks just for children. More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your

library