Library Matters - Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber – 14 holds
2. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown – 12 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 11 holds
4. “The Noise” by James Patterson – 10 holds
5. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter – 9 holds
6. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 8 holds
7. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels – 8 holds
8. “The Shadow” by James Patterson – 8 holds
9. “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke – 7 holds
10. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb – 7 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child – 131 holds
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King – 235 holds
3. “Complications” by Danielle Steel – 277 holds
4. “The Noise” by James Patterson – 218 holds
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 46 holds
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 663 holds
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 160 holds
8. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 55 holds
9. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty – 2 holds
10. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller – 13 holds
COVID Programming
Changes
Due to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, the Friends of the Library have cancelled the fall book sale scheduled for September.
Do you like to try new recipes? Are you interested in trying new spices? Check out our new Savory Spice Club! Pick up a new spice with history and recipes on the first Tuesday of each month and learn to create new dishes with new spices. A cooking video will be posted on our website and social media. When it is safe to do so, participants will meet in person at Valdese Public Library to create the recipe together. Adults only, limited space. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.
This week #YAS is taking a break from programming to let everyone get into their school grooves! However, even though programming is happening this week, each library location still has their Creation Stations open. These creation stations are equipped with essential school supplies like paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, rulers, calculators, etc. along with some crafting and painting materials that are free for all middle and high school students to take advantage of! Stop by any BCPLS location to work on homework, use the free WiFi, try your hand at a new hobby, and (of course) pick up your next read!
Did you know that we have an eBook collection just for kids? If you already use Libby for our e-iNC collection, don’t forget to add the NC Kids Digital Library to your libraries as well, and it will search both collections for you at the same time! The NC Kids Digital Library is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of fun options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency. Our digital collections offer you access to lots of videos, audiobooks, readalongs and ebooks just for children. More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks.
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
There are 3,151 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.