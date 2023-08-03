Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently-used copies of any of the top 10 titles to the Burke County Public Library are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,004 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber – nine holds

2. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – four holds

3. Obsessed by James Patterson – four holds

4. Cross Down by James Patterson – three holds

5. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – three holds

6. Grave Descend by Michael Crichton – three holds

7. Honey Drop Dead by Laura Childs – three holds

8. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See – three holds

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt – three holds

10. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – three holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and North Carolina Cardinal Consortium holds

1. The Collector by Daniel Silva – 206 holds

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 271 holds

3. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 133 holds

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 146 holds

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 599 holds

6. A Soul of Ash and Blood by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 16 holds

7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 545 holds

8. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 61 holds

9. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 30 holds

10. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 262 holds

Adult programming

Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration is needed. A self-defense class will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. All programs are adults-only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle Townsend at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

The summer reading program may be over, but YAS programming is back with another full month of activities for rising middle school, middle school and high school students. Join the library on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for #YAS It’s “Art” where teens will follow behind a professional artist and try to recreate a masterpiece. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library we will be making DIY crayon pendants. No pre-registration is required to attend either of these programs. Now is the time to pre-register for water bottle decorating on Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library and for the murder mystery party on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget to stop by the Morganton Public Library and pick up a copy of this month’s book for Oxymorons Book Discussion Group, “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. For more information and pre-registration for these and other YAS programs, contact Lizzie Whisnant at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. The library needs some folks to help it keep its newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. Those who would like to help can call library director Jim Wilson at 828-764-9276 or email him at jwilson@bcpls.org.

Children’s programming

Registration for fall story times will open on Monday, Aug. 7, and the story times will resume on Monday, Aug. 21. Pick up any ReadSquared prizes that have been earned by the children in your family by Friday, Aug. 18. There are lots of things going on across the county soon None of the following programs require pre-registration. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will host a LEGO Day on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Morganton Public Library is holding a Tails and Tales Arts and Crafts Day from 2-4 p.m. Come help the library clean out the supply closet of extra summer crafts. This activity is for kids ages 6 months to fifth grade. Also on Thursday, Aug. 10, Ms. Amber will be holding a story time and coloring activity for the Back to School Bash at the Valdese Pizza Hut from 4-6 p.m. Attendees will be responsible for purchasing their own food and refreshments. The Morganton Public Library will be holding an Exotic Pet Day event on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 2-4 p.m. Come meet Bengal cats, snakes, bearded dragons, ferrets and more. There will be a presentation on the Bengal cat at 2:30 p.m. and snakes at 3 p.m. Halloween in the summer? Yes, please! The Morganton Public Library is hosting a Summerween Party on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. with games, crafts and make-your-own ice scream sundae. The best costume will win a prize. This program is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and pre-registration is required.

eBooks @ the library

A total of 4,494 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and North Carolina Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. Users will need to know their library card number and their PIN. Contact the library any assistance is needed.

Find the library on the web

Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.