Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 997 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 11 holds

2. Cross Down by James Patterson – eight holds

3. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – seven holds

4. Identity by Nora Roberts – six holds

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – six holds

6. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – five holds

7. The Last Sinner by Lisa Jackson – five holds

8. Palazzo by Danielle Steel – five holds

9. Whispers at Dusk by Heather Graham – five holds

10. Private Moscow by James Patterson – four holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and N.C. Cardinal Consortium holds

1. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – 491 holds

2. Love Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood – 45 holds

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 703 holds

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 379 holds

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 116 holds

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 164 holds

7. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 18 holds

8. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 75 holds

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 69 holds

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 39 holds

Adult programming

Adults can attend an educational lunchtime program offered by Vaya on Wednesday at noon at the Morganton Public Library. The topic to be discussed is an “Overview of Mental Health.” CEUs are available for participants. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle Townsend at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

YAS SRP is taking a break this week to celebrate the Fourth of July and prepare the final half of Summer Reading Program. Teens can still track their summer reads (and any activity points they might have forgotten to log) at bcpls.readsquared.com, but there are no programs to attend this week. This week is a great time to check the YAS SRP calendar of events at bcpls.org and pre-register for any events participants might want to attend in July. For more information on any YAS programs, contact Lizzie Whisnant at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

There will be no regular storytime meetings the week of July 2-8. This includes Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers and Cool Kids. The library is excited to announce an exciting new pop-up program at the Morganton Public Library this week. Participants can join for “Pop-Up Storytimes With a Cop” for the following Fridays this month: July 7, 14 and 21 at 3 p.m. Come hear one of the officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety share some silly stories and some cool stuff from their jobs. There may even be a K9 officer making some appearances. Keep logging those minutes reading for the Summer Reading Program, and don’t forget to visit any branch to redeem prizes. After Week 2 of Tails and Tales the library had 30,938 minutes of reading logged. Keep reading so the library can reach its goal of 155,000 minutes this summer.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. The library needs some folks to help keep its newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. Those who would like to help can call Library Director Jim Wilson at 828-764-9276 or email him at jwilson@bcpls.org.

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library Board of Trustees will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

eBooks @ your library

A total of 4,428 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and N.C. Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. Those who register will need to know their library card number and their PIN. Contact the library if any assistance is needed.

Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events.