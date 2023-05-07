All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed, Wednesday, May 10, for in-service staff training.

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 990 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — 19 holds

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci — 9 holds

3. Seven Girls Gone by Allison Brennan — 7 holds

4. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson — 7 holds

5. Countdown by James Patterson — 6 holds

6. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark — 6 holds

7. Windswept Way by Irene Hannon — 5 holds

8. Dark Angel by John Sandford — 4 holds

9. Identity by Nora Roberts — 4 holds

10. The Loner by Diana Palmer — 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. Simply Lies by David Baldacci — 495 holds

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave — 119 holds

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover — 103 holds

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus — 623 holds

5. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover — 124 holds

6. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano — 257 holds

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 52 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover — 82 holds

9. Dark Angel by John Sandford — 204 holds

10. Never, Never by Colleen Hoover — 29 holds

Adult Programming

Adult programs for the week beginning Monday, May 9, are as follows:

Boho Succulent Wreath, Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required.

Needlework in the Morning is Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m., at Little Guatemala. No registration is required.

All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information please call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young Adult ProgrammingIt’s time to get creative this week at the library! Join us on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library for a Canvas Art & Movie Afternoon. Snacks, paint, and canvas provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and the movie will be teen’s choice.

Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. the teens will be making DIY Pom-Pom Sushi at the Valdese Public Library followed up by a Boba Tea Try Night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday, May 11, at 4 p.m.

Be sure to pick up a copy of “Legends and Lattes” by Travis Baldree at the Morganton Public Library to be discussed on Wednesday, May 24, at our Oxymorons Book Discussion Group. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these programs!

For more information about these and other YAS programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s Programming

The beginning of SRP2023 is a little over a month away! This summer, children are invited to enjoy the Tails and Tales that are available to them at their local library. Flyers and information will be out soon, so keep an eye on our website and Facebook or Instagram page. Registration will open on May 15 for most of the programs that will require it. Mark your calendars now to check out all the things we have planned and to sign up early!

This week, join Ms. Amber at the Valdese Public Library for a Froggy Family Storytime and Party on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. There will be books, crafts, activities and snacks — what a hopping good time! No pre-registration is required. Other sign-up programs requiring pre-registration coming this month:

Watercolor Wonders at the Morganton Public Library; Saturday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m.; For children in Kindergarten-5th grade.

Zoom Patrol at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Monday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Cooking Club Online with the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Wednesday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m.; For children in grades 3-5.

Stencil Painted Pillow Party at the Valdese Public Library; Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Paint With Me! Stencil Painting Program at the Morganton Public Library; Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m.

eBooks @ your library

4,337 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders.

Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps.

To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find Us on the Web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.