Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 987 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. Countdown by James Patterson – 9 holds

3. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

4. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 6 holds

5. On the Line by Fern Michaels – 6 holds

6. Seven Girls Gone by Allison Brennan – 6 holds

7. Shadow of Death by Heather Graham – 6 holds

8. Simply Lies by David Baldacci – 6 holds

9. Dark Angel by John Sandford – 5 holds

10. The Loner by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 151 holds

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 131 holds

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 583 holds

4. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 34

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 57 holds

6. Homecoming by Kate Morton – 127 holds

7. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld – 80 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 104 holds

9. Never, Never by Colleen Hoover – 40 holds

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 135 holds

Adult programming

Mixed-Media Monday on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Open to older teens and adults. No registration needed. The book to be discussed is “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. Join us for an Author Chat with USA TODAY bestselling author and Agatha Award winner Susan M. Boyer on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Susan is the author of the bestselling Liz Talbot mystery series. Pick-up a copy of her new book from Adventure Bound Books! Adventure Bound Books will also have books available to purchase at the event. A light lunch will also be served. You must pre-register for lunch. The event is free and open to the public.

Young adult programming

This week is sure to be a little creepy and kooky! We kick off the week on Monday, April 24, with a Game Night at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. (no pre-registration is required to attend, snacks provided). Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. is our “Wednesday’s Escape Room” program at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is requested to ensure enough time and space is available. Wednesday, April 26, is our “Oxymorons Book Discussion Group” at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. This month’s title is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson. This group is open to teens and adults. Finally, we wrap up the month with a trip to the CoMMA to see the Addams Family Musical on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. The BCPLS YAAB board has several of our members performing in the show, and to celebrate YAS has reserved a row of seats for teens to come watch the show and support their fellow YAS teens. Pre-registration is required and seats in the reserved row are limited. YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. For more information you can contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

National Library Week is coming up the last week of April, so come in to your local library and spend some time! The Morganton Public Library will be hosting a special “More to the Story” event to celebrate on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. Local author Tonja Smith will be joining us to present her children’s book “I Believe I Can.” Participants will also make a storybook lantern and pick out a free book. This is a family program that is open to all ages. No pre-registration is required to attend.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,321 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.