Library Matters

Children’s programming

Ms. Sandy at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has partnered with the Hope Family Support Network to begin two all-new storytime groups that feature bilingual storytimes. These bilingual storytimes are open to native speakers, bilingual families or anyone interested in learning the language.

Every first Thursday, Millie Ramos, the Latin Community Outreach Coordinator, will do a Spanish storytime. On the third Tuesday of each month, May Yang will provide a storytime in Hmong.

There will be themed craft bags available to go with each storytime that can be picked up the week before. Bags may also be picked up at our other branches, but patrons wishing to do this will need to call us to let us know to which branch to send it. These meetings are taking place on Zoom currently due to Covid. Please call 828-764-9283 to register for either of these storytimes.

