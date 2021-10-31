Library Matters

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 928 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 15 holds
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 15 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 11 holds
5. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 11 holds
6. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 9 holds
7. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods – 7 holds
8. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
9. “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer – 5 holds
10. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny – 356 holds
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 419 holds
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 605 holds
4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 492 holds
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr – 254 holds
6. “Silverview” by John Le Carre – 104 holds
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 43 holds
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 484 holds
9. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman – 35 holds
10. “The Seven Husbands” of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 49 holds
Adult programming
Adults will be able to pick-up their Savory Spice Club for the month of November on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at their preferred library. There are a few spaces left if someone is interested. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.
Young adult programming
A new month means a new month of all new programs. #YASBoxes are ready for those who have pre-registered for them at their preferred library location. Registration for December boxes is now open through November 15. This week we have a Pop-Up Craft Night on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and a Game Night on Thursday at 4 p.m., both programs will be hosted on Zoom. Meeting codes can be found on the events tab in your account on bcpls.readsquared.com or on the #programs channel of our Discord server. For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
Ms. Sandy at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has partnered with the Hope Family Support Network to begin two all-new storytime groups that feature bilingual storytimes. These bilingual storytimes are open to native speakers, bilingual families or anyone interested in learning the language.
Every first Thursday, Millie Ramos, the Latin Community Outreach Coordinator, will do a Spanish storytime. On the third Tuesday of each month, May Yang will provide a storytime in Hmong.
There will be themed craft bags available to go with each storytime that can be picked up the week before. Bags may also be picked up at our other branches, but patrons wishing to do this will need to call us to let us know to which branch to send it. These meetings are taking place on Zoom currently due to Covid. Please call 828-764-9283 to register for either of these storytimes.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,449 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.