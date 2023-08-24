Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 414 holds

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 292 holds

Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown – 225 holds

Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 124 holds

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 132 holds

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 536 holds

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 535 holds

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 272 holds

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 64 holds

Verity by Colleen Hoover – 66 holds

Adult programming

Mixed-Media Monday will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Limited space. Adults only.

Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. No registration is needed. Discussion is open to older teens and adults only.

Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required.

Get ready for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale! Sale will be Sept. 15 and 16 at the Collett Street Recreation Center at 300 Collett St. in Morganton. More information to come. Volunteers to help with the book sale are needed. For more information call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young adult programming

It’s the end of the month, but YAS still has a couple programs left to go!

Join us Monday at 6 p.m. for a game night at the Morganton Public Library featuring board, card and video games.

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. is a Murder Mystery Party at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is encouraged to receive an active role in the game and passive/spectator participation is available. The theme for tonight is “Mullets, Murder, and Mayhem!”

Be sure to check out our website at bcpls.org to see everything coming up for teens next month! For more information about upcoming programs and how you can get involved, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. Studies have shown being read to from birth has a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our 3 locations to get registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished. Don’t forget that repeat reads count. So, if your child wants to read the same book over and over, that’s okay — each time counts! Repetition builds those literacy skills too!

If the challenge seems a little too daunting — did you know that if you read three books a night, you will reach the goal in less than a year? So, 4-5 year old’s going to kindergarten next year still have time! Make it two books per night, and you will still reach it within a year and a half.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help call Library Director Jim Wilson at 828-764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

4,524 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.