Library Matters

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 12 holds
3. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 10 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 8 holds
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 8 holds
6. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 6 holds
7. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts – 5 holds
8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds
9. “Flying Angels by Danielle Steel – 5 holds
10. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly – 4 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman – 16 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 674 holds
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 487 holds
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 62 holds
5. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom – 137 holds
6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon – 187 holds
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 406 holds
8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 232 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 244 holds
10. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr – 232 holds
Adult programming
Beginning Jan. 2 with an informational post, Adult Programming will offer a digital escape room Sundays at 7 p.m. via our Facebook page. Click on the links provided to engage in these fun puzzles.
Children’s programming
January is here, and we have new monthly crafts available at all three locations. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library’s kit makes a Snowman Picture Frame. The Morganton Public Library’s monthly craft will have you making a cool snowman using a sock and some fun snow slime. Finally, the Valdese Public Library is offering Snowflake Bonanza bags. For more information on any of these to-go crafts, please come by to see us or give us a call.
Don’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is now LIVE! Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit https://bcpls.readsquared.com/ to sign up today.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,556 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.