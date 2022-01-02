Library Matters

Don’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is now LIVE! Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit https://bcpls.readsquared.com/ to sign up today.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,556 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.