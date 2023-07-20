Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,001 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

“Must Love Flowers” by Debbie Macomber – 7 holds

“Palazzo” by Danielle Steel – 7 holds

“Cross Down” by James Patterson – 6 holds

“The Collector” by Daniel Silva – 4 holds

“Counter Attack” by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

“Obsessed” by James Patterson – 4 holds

“Secrets in the Dark (Original)” by Heather Graham — 4 holds

“The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson – 4 holds

“After Death” by Dean Koontz – 3 holds

“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand – 3 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

“Too Late” by Colleen Hoover – 113 holds

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros – 229 holds

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 135 holds

“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand – 495 holds

“Happy Place” by Emily Henry – 378 holds

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 659 holds

“It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 76 holds

“Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace – 19 holds

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 84 holds

“The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden – 260 holds

Adult programming

Adults can create a no-sew zippered pouch Monday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required and adults only.

The Burke County Public Library is partnering with NC State Parks to offer Ranger Programs this summer. A Ranger-Led Streamside Hike will be offered on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at South Mountains State Park for all ages. Participants will meet in the Jacob Fork parking area near the bridge that crosses the river. Transportation will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to stay after program to hike. There is no limit and families are encouraged.

The Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “Triptych” by Karin Slaughter. This program is open to older teens and adults only.

Adults can learn about the intriguing study of forensics with a hands-on Forensics Night on Thursday, Jul. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required and adults only.

Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with an SRP Survival Party featuring the Pan Jive Steel Drum Band on Saturday, Jul. 29, at noon on the Morganton Public Library’s front lawn. All ages are welcome to attend.

For more information call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young adult programming

The end is here. It’s the last week of YAS SRP 2023 and we’re going out in style. Pre-register and head to Stidham’s Axe Throwing of Morganton at 5:30 p.m. for a night of Axe Throwing on Monday (pre-registration and waiver required to throw with the library group for free).

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. is an Escape Room Night at the Valdese Public Library. This escape room is limited to rising middle, middle and high school students. Time limit to be determined by number of participants. A limited number of teens may enter the room at one time and groups will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, July 29, is our Survival Party! Today we celebrate all the fun and chaos of this summer with a performance from the Pan Jive Steel Drum Band at the Morganton Public Library at noon. Teens can register and track their reading and activity points at bcpls.readsquared.com until July 31.

For more information on these and other programs contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

We are geared up for our last full week of the Summer Reading Program! You have until July 31 to finish logging your summer reading. Please visit any of our locations and redeem any available summer prizes by Friday, Aug. 18.

To celebrate and conclude the amazing “Tails and Tales” fun we have had this summer, there are two amazing programs for you this week. Neither of these programs require pre-registration, so just come on down and join the fun!

On Saturday, Jul. 29, the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be hosting an animal adoption event from 9 a.m. until noon. Burke County Friends for Animals and Burke County Animal Services will have some perfectly adorable pooches at the library today that are looking for a forever family to write their own tales with.

The Morganton Public Library will be hosting the Critter Keeper, Randy Miller, all the way from Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday July 31, at 6 p.m. You are not going to want to miss the variety of snakes, lizards, amphibians and arthropods with an occasional other animal thrown in that he is bringing with him. He guarantees lots of fun, surprises and excitement at his shows. (There may even be a large Burmese python here too!)

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 828-764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

So far, 4,469 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.