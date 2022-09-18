Library Matters

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 960 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

2. “Captive” by Iris Johansen – 8 holds

3. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 8 holds

4. “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 8 holds

5. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 6 holds

6. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger – 6 holds

7. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen – 6 holds

9. “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain – 6 holds

10. “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 466 holds

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 573 holds

3. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith – 133

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 404 holds

5. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 95 holds

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 158 holds

7. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 57 holds

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 270 holds

9. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood – 29 holds

10. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen – 150 holds

Adult programming

Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. We will discuss “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder,” by Joanna Fluke. The Burke County Public Library will be participating in “Trivia at The Levee” on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese. Programs are for adults only. For more information call 828-764-9269.

Young adult programming

YAS is back! We’re kicking off the week with a Game Night at the Morganton Public Library on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by a Movie Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Thursday is our monthly #YAS Anime Club at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. with snacks and ramen provided. Saturday is our D&D @ the Library program at the Valdese Public Library at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required to join the party. For more information or to pre-register, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Have you checked out the NC Kids Digital Library yet? If you are looking for a juvenile title and can’t find it in the library’s digital catalog, don’t forget to check the NC Kids Digital Library also! This free digital collection of e-books, audiobooks, videos and read-alongs is provided by the state of North Carolina and presents lots of exciting options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks. Libby users can add NC Kids Digital Library to your list of libraries in the program. If you need any help accessing this digital catalog, please call or stop by your local branch. Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency.

E-books @ your library

There are 3,986 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.