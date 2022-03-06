Library Matters

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 938 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton – 10 holds
3. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds
4. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 6 holds
5. “The Darkest Place” by Phillip Margholin – 5 holds
6. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel – 5 holds
7. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 5 holds
8. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
9. “Steal” by James Patterson – 4 holds
10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 4 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas – 29 holds
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 167 holds
3. “Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child – 133 holds
4. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greaney – 83 holds
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 36 holds
6. “The Seven Husbands” of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 114 holds
7. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 210 holds
8. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas – 7 holds
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 452 holds
10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 295 holds
Adult programming
Thank you to all who participated in winter reading Bookopoly! Collectively, adults participating in the program read more than 500 books from Dec. 1 – Feb. 21! Way to go everyone! Prize winners have been notified.
Young adult programming
Happy March! YAS hits the ground running this week with something for teens every day. Our virtual programs available this week include the virtual scavenger hunt on Monday night via Zoom, character art challenge night on Discord, followed by game night on the Discord VC on Wednesday Night, and Friday is our trivia night on Zoom. All virtual programs this week start at 6 p.m. D&D is scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m. on the YAS BCPLS Discord server, pre-registration is required and space is limited. Also we have an in-person clay creation challenge on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. No pre-registration is required, masks are encouraged. For more information about everything we have going on, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
The Youth Services department is excited to be transitioning back to in-person storytimes. During the month of March, some of our storytimes are in person and others will remain online. By April, we expect all regular storytimes to be in-person. If you have questions, see the individual storytime fliers or ask library staff. Pre-registration is required for all storytimes, and space is limited in both online and in-person programs. For more information, please visit our website, stop by, or call the library.
Thank you to everyone that participated in our first Winter Reading Challenge for Children! You can still pick up your prizes through the end of March. Stay tuned in ReadSquared for our upcoming Summer Reading Program!
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,678 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
