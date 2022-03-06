Library Matters

Adult programming

Thank you to all who participated in winter reading Bookopoly! Collectively, adults participating in the program read more than 500 books from Dec. 1 – Feb. 21! Way to go everyone! Prize winners have been notified.

Young adult programming

Happy March! YAS hits the ground running this week with something for teens every day. Our virtual programs available this week include the virtual scavenger hunt on Monday night via Zoom, character art challenge night on Discord, followed by game night on the Discord VC on Wednesday Night, and Friday is our trivia night on Zoom. All virtual programs this week start at 6 p.m. D&D is scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m. on the YAS BCPLS Discord server, pre-registration is required and space is limited. Also we have an in-person clay creation challenge on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. No pre-registration is required, masks are encouraged. For more information about everything we have going on, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.