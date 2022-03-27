Library Matters

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 940 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 24 holds

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 11 holds

3. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 8 holds

4. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 8 holds

5. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods – 7 holds

6. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 7 holds

7. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman – 6 holds

8. “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux – 6 holds

9. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline – 6 holds

10. “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 705 holds

2. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 379 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 175 holds

4. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel – 196 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 53 holds

6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley – 272 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 116 holds

8. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen – 87 holds

9. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer – 86 holds

10. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle – 58 holds

Adult programming

For the month of March, Mixed-Media Monday with have the option of in-person attendance or pick-up. In-person will be Monday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. The program will return to in-person only beginning in April.

Young adult programming

We’re wrapping up this month with an IN-PERSON craft night on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library where we will be making our own DIY dice jail! No pre-registration is required and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. is our virtual murder mystery party online via Zoom! Pre-registration is required to receive an active role in the game. Finally, we end the month with a game night online via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Thursday. For more information about these and other #YAS programs, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas or by contacting Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!

Children’s programming

In April, we are excited that children’s programs will be back in person again! (Some programs may continue to be offered on Zoom if that is the best option for that particular program.) Pre-registration is required for all storytimes, and space may be limited in some programs. If you have questions about a specific program, please see the individual fliers on our website, on Facebook or ask library staff. For more information, you can also visit our website, stop by, or call the library.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,707 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.