Library Matters

For those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be appreciated. The library has received 889 of the “most wanted” books.
BCPL top 10 holds
1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson, 21 requests
2. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard, 20 requests
3. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci, 14 requests
4. “Blindside” by James Patterson, 13 requests
5. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson, 11 requests
6. “A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky, 11 requests
7. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham, 10 requests
8. “Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel” by Irene Hannon, 10 requests
9. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr, 10 requests
10. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, 10 requests
New York Times bestsellers
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Summer House” by James Patterson
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
7. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly
8. “American Demon” by Kim Harrison
9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
10. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
Libraries open
All locations of the Burke County Public Library are open to the public on a limited, appointment-only basis. Based on the governor’s most recent order masks will be required to be worn while at the library.
The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. You can call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment.
Appointments can be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room, or to research in the North Carolina room.
Appointments are time-limited, so more people can have access to the libraries. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside.
All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelves. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service is available.
Summer reading programs
Online summer reading programs and activities have started for all ages at the library. For more information, go to the library’s website at bcpls.org or checkout the library Facebook page. The library has lots of new books to read both in print and digital formats.
Call in if you need help setting up Overdrive and Libby on your phone or tablet so you can access the thousands of e-books available from home.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of new items added to the library’s collection.
Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book.
The service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
E-books @ your library
There are 2,409 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection, available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.
Users check out over 3,000 items every month. The collection features e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in the collection.
Apps are available for download for devices including Kindle and Nook e-readers, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps.
To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.
You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.