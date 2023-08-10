Most Wanted List Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,004 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL

Top 10 Holds1. Lion and Lamb by James Patterson – 5 holds

2. Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds

3. Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown – 5 holds

4. Break of Day by Colleen Coble – 4 holds

5. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

6. Grave Descend by Michael Crichton – 4 holds

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt – 4 holds

8. Cross Down by James Patterson – 3 holds

9. Honey Drop Dead by Laura Childs – 3 holds

10. The Paris Assignment by Rhys Bowen – 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 277 holds

2. Dead Fall by Brad Thor – 113 holds

3. Light Bringer by Pierce Brown – 12 holds

4. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 129 holds

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 134 holds

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 557 holds

7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 545 holds

8. The Collector by Daniel Silva – 198 holds

9. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 67 holds

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 75 holds

Adult ProgrammingA Self-Defense Class will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Preregistration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young Adult ProgrammingHydration is important, but it can also look cool! YAS teens can preregister and attend the DIY Water Bottle Decorating on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. and receive a free metal water bottle and choose from hundreds of stickers to decorate it with. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be our Blacklight Painting program where teens can come hang out in a room lit by black lights and paint with neon paint that will make their paintings pop! No preregistration is required to attend this program. There’s still time to preregister for the Murder Mystery Party on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget to stop by the Morganton Public Library and pick up a copy of this month’s book for Oxymorons Book Discussion Group on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. For more information and preregistration, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s ProgrammingComing up this week for children, we have LEGOs, Halloween and Art!

Monday, Aug. 14—The Valdese Public Library will be hosting an Extreme LEGO Danger Day at 3:30 p.m. Create a thing, place, person or scenario that could be considered dangerous! Open to all ages.

Tuesday, Aug. 15—Is your Kindergarten-5th grade child impatient for Halloween? The Morganton Public Library will be holding a Summerween Party at 4 p.m. Preregistration is required for this event. Come dressed in your favorite costume for games, crafts and to make your own Ice Screeeeeaaaaaam Sundae! There will be a best costume prize.

Wednesday, Aug. 16—Make some exciting Canvas Art at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 3:30 p.m.! Please call to let us know that you are coming to be sure that we have plenty of supplies available. Open to children 5th grade and under.

This is your last week to pick up any summer reading program prizes; all prizes must be claimed by Friday, Aug. 18. Thank you for spending time with us this summer!

Volunteer OpportunitiesVolunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4,502 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.