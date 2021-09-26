Library Matters

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 920 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 12 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny – 9 holds
4. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber – 8 holds
5. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels – 8 holds
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 8 holds
7. “The Noise” by James Patterson – 7 holds
8. “The Burning” by Jonathan Kellerman – 6 holds
9. “Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds
10. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham – 6 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb – 228 holds
2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney – 110 holds
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 51 holds
4. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King – 195 holds
5. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins – 230 holds
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 618 holds
7. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 67 holds
8. “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell – 96 holds
9. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny – 521 holds
10. “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves – 52 holds
Adult Programming
Mixed-Media Monday is back for adults! Register to pick up a craft kit on the fourth Monday of the month. There will be a follow along video posted the same week on our Facebook until it is safe for us to meet in person. Call 828-764-9269 to register.
Young Adult Programming
#YAS is wrapping up the month with a Game Night on the Discord server on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., and an Improv Night online via Zoom on Thursday night at 4 p.m. Improv Nights are a great chance for teens to practice public speaking in a safe, non-judgmental environment where the goal is to be laughed at. This month’s theme is “Problem Solving,” where teens will create bizarre problems, and then challenged to create a solution on the fly! No pre-registration is required, the Zoom code can be found on Discord or under the events tab on the READSquared app. For more information contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!
Children’s Programming
This week, we spotlight Terrific Tots and Preschool Pals. In these groups, the focus is on continuing to build pre-literacy and early literacy skills with stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, crafts and art.
CB Hildebrand Public Library offers a combined group for Terrific Tots and Preschool Pals (kids aged 2-4 years) on Tuesdays at 10:45 a.m. with Ms. Sandy on Zoom. In October, five little worms are munching on apples, we are plodding through fields to find Scarecrow a walking stick, and we will see Jeremy draw a monster. All this will happen within the pages of our book selections for this month!
Morganton Public Library offers separate groups for Terrific Tots (2 years old) and Preschool Pals (3-4 year olds). Ms. Chesley facilitates the Terrific Tots group on Zoom Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. In October, their stories and activities will be centered around the color orange, The Very Busy Spider, owls and having some silly Halloween fun!
The Preschool Pals group also meets on Zoom and is led by Ms. Claudia. They have celebrated National Play-Doh and Teddy Bear Days as well as having meetings themed around paint, apples and pumpkins and learning our ABCs! Preschool Pals meets on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Valdese Public Library also offers separate Zoom groups for Terrific Tots (2-3 year olds) and Preschool Pals (4-5 year olds). Terrific Tots meets on Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. with Ms. Amber. In October, they will be doing activities focused on bats, pumpkins, black cats (with a special Zoom show where you get to show off your pet) and a Halloween celebration and scavenger hunt!
Preschool Pals are led by Ms. Judy and meet on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. October meetings will be focused on these Autumn themes: Owls, pumpkins, and Halloween!
Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis. Call the Morganton Public Library at 828-764-9274, the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421, or the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 828-764-9283 if you would like more information or to register for this group.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ y
our library
3,360 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.