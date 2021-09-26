Library Matters

Preschool Pals are led by Ms. Judy and meet on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. October meetings will be focused on these Autumn themes: Owls, pumpkins, and Halloween!

Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis. Call the Morganton Public Library at 828-764-9274, the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421, or the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 828-764-9283 if you would like more information or to register for this group.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

