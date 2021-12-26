Library Matters

Children’s ProgrammingLooking ahead to 2022, we are excited to announce that there will be a Winter Reading Challenge just for kids from birth to 5th grade! The challenge will be live in the ReadSquared app during the months of January and February. Stay tuned for more information!

Libraries ClosedAll locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 for New Years.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,549 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.