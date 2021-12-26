Library Matters

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 14 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 14 holds
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 13 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 11 holds
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 11 holds
6. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts – 6 holds
7. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly – 6 holds
8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds
9. “Notoroius” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
10. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman – 18 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 686 holds
3. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon – 185 holds
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 492 holds
5. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 232 holds
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 61 holds
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom – 127 holds
8. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 420 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 262 holds
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 52 holds
Adult ProgrammingMixed-Media Monday will be available to pick-up Tuesday, Dec. 28, due to the libraries being closed on Dec. 27. Don’t forget to check January’s calendar for all the upcoming adult programs.
Young Adult Programming#YAS is taking a brief winter nap this week and will return to regular programming next week. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the new books at every library location and in our ebook collection at bcpls.org/ebooks. All you need is your library card and password to get reading online. All library locations are closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. Happy New Year!
Children’s ProgrammingLooking ahead to 2022, we are excited to announce that there will be a Winter Reading Challenge just for kids from birth to 5th grade! The challenge will be live in the ReadSquared app during the months of January and February. Stay tuned for more information!
Libraries ClosedAll locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 for New Years.
eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,549 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.