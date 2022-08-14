Library Matters

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 955 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 8 holds

2. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber – 7 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 6 holds

4. “Shattered” by James Patterson – 6 holds

5. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown – 5 holds

6. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 5 holds

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 5 holds

8. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

9. “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey – 4 holds

10. “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 691 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 388 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 488 holds

4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 123 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 258 holds

6. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 54 holds

7. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci – 597 holds

8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 184 holds

9. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva – 265 holds

10. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune – 120 holds

Adult programming

The Burke County Public Library is excited to announce there were 253 participants in the adult summer reading program, Discover Wonderland, and 987 books were read from June 13-July 31!

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library regret to announce that due to rising COVID metrics the fall book sale scheduled for Sep. 16-17 has been cancelled for the safety of patrons as well as volunteers. Book Nooks at all three library locations will still have books available for purchase and will be restocked as needed. Stop by to look for your favorite author or find your new favorite series.

Young adult programming

This week YAS is getting zen and hanging out with some of our adult patrons! Pre-register and join us tomorrow (Agu. 15) for a Bob Ross Painting Night at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. This program is open to teens and adults, but space is limited. Tuesday night is our DIY Lightbulb Planters program at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required, but this program is for teens only! Wednesday night is our NEW group “The Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion,” geared toward upper-high school students and adults—for those who feel like their name and the term “adult” is an oxymoron. Our first book is “Verity” by Colleen Hoover! Patrons can purchase a discounted copy of this title at the Morganton Public Library for $6. Finally on Thursday join us for YAS Anime Club at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. No pre-registration required and limited to teens only. For more information contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Registration for fall storytimes has begun! Find more information on the available groups online at www.bcpls.org/kids. Storytime programs will resume the week of Aug. 29.

This week offers several fun opportunities for your child to have fun and be creative:

Monday, Aug. 15—Lego Club at the Valdese Public Library at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15—Zoom Patrol at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 3:45 p.m. (Pre-registration required.)

Tuesday, Aug. 16—Lego Day at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20—Preschool Makerspace/Duplo Club at the Morganton Public Library at 10:00 a.m.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,914 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps.

To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.