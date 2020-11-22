Library Matters

Book a Storytime

All locations of the Burke County Public Library are now open to the public on a limited, appointment only basis. Libraries have returned to their regular operating schedules. Masks will be requested to be worn while at the library. The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. You may call the library at 828-764-9261 (Morganton), 828-874-2421 (Valdese), or 828-764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment. Appointments may be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room, or to research in the North Carolina room. Appointments are time limited so more people can have access to the libraries. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined before going back on the shelves. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service is available.