Library Matters

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 897 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds:
1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks – 29 requests
2. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jody Picoult – 16 requests
3. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson – 16 requests
4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump – 15 requests
5. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber – 13 requests
6. “The Courtship of Carol Sommars” by Debbie Macomber – 12 requests
7. “The Brightest Star” by Fern Michaels – 10 requests
8. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber – 10 requests
9. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb – 9 requests
10. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson – 9 requests
Current New York Times Best Sellers
1. "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult
2. "The Cost to Coast Murders" by James Patterson
3. "The Evening and the Morning" by Ken Follett
4. "Next to Last Stand" by Craig Johnson
5. "Total Power" by Vince Flynn
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
7. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
8. "Troubled Blood" by Robert Galbraith
9. "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny
10. "One by One" by Ruth Ware
Libraries Open
All locations of the Burke County Public Library are now open to the public on a limited, appointment only basis. Libraries have returned to their regular operating schedules. Based on the governor’s most recent order masks will be requested to be worn while at the library. The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. You may call the library at 828-764-9261 (Morganton), 828-874-2421 (Valdese), or 828-764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment. Appointments may be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room, or to research in the North Carolina room. Appointments are time limited so more people can have access to the libraries. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelves. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service is available.
Outdoor Movies
In October, the Morganton Public Library is hosting another outdoor movie for all ages! On Oct. 24 we will be showing The Addams Family (2019 | PG). The movie will begin at approximately 8 p.m. or around sunset. This year we will not be providing popcorn, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks! Pre-registration is required for this event as there is a limit to how many can safely attend. Patrons should call their local library and pre-register with their family or "quaranteam"/group name, the number of people attending with your group, and a phone number and email. Each group will be assigned a space on the front lawn that will be 6+ feet away from the next group. The size of the space will be based on the number of people in your group - so make sure to count everyone who's coming. Walk-ups to the event will not be allowed to stay. Bottled water will be provided. For more information contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org."
Study Zones
Looking for a quiet, indoor space with wifi for you or your child’s school work? The library has a variety of spaces available for individuals and families to use. From study rooms that fit two to three people to larger meeting rooms that can fit a whole family (or two). These space are available by appointment any time the library is open. Room appointments are available on a first come, first served basis for up to two hours. Times can be extended if no one is waiting. Give us a call and reserve a room.
Library Programs
Online and take-home programming has resumed for all ages! Zoom sessions and pre-recorded storytimes are available for birth through fifth grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags. The Young Adults are doing a variety of weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions. Adult and Young Adult Subscription boxes and take-home craft kits are available for pick up at all sites, just call your library to register. Information on all this and more can be found on our website and our Facebook Page.
Pick It Up
The library is offering a number of take home options for families and children. Here’s a list for October: Take it - Make it at MPL, Busy Bags at VPL, Ceramic Pumpkin Bags at CBH, Monster Mania Bags at CBH, Fun-tober Busy Bags at VPL, Crafty Me Bags at VPL, Imagine Your Story Fairytale Bag at MPL, Science Academy at VPL, and Cooking with Amber at VPL. Additional take-home options will post periodically on our storytime group on Facebook and the library website. All take-home crafts, kits, and bags are of limited quantity and items are subject to change. Call the libraries for more information at 764-9274 (MPL), 874-2421 (VPL), or 764-9283 (CBH).
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 2,504 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,000 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.