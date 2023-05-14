Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 993 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — 18 holds

2. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson — 11 holds

3. Identity by Nora Roberts — 9 holds

4. Simply Lies by David Baldacci — 8 holds

5. Countdown by James Patterson — 6 holds

6. LIAR! By Fern Michaels — 5 holds

7. The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steel — 5 holds

8. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark — 5 holds

9. Seven Girls Gone by Allison Brennan — 4 holds

10. Windswept Way by Irene Hannon — 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. Happy Place by Emily Henry — 259 holds

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci — 480 holds

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover — 102 holds

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave — 105 holds

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus — 619 holds

6. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover — 107 holds

7. Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane — 89 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover — 89 holds

9. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano — 263 holds

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 43 holds

Adult Programming

Registration for the Adult Summer Reading Program begins Monday, May 15. Registration is through the ReadSquared app or at bcpls.readsquared.com Adults who wish to participate with a paper reading log may contact Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. Plot Hounds Book Discussion group will meet on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m., at the Valdese Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. No registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, please call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young Adult Programming

It’s here! This week kicks off Summer Reading Program Registration Week! All week long YAS will be hosting SRP Registration Events featuring games, snacks, freestyle crafts, and more. Teens can come and create or update their READSquared account, choose their team, and register for events for this year’s Summer Reading Program. The events will be held on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library; Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library; and Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Teens can choose to come to one or all of the events! Saturday, May 20, is the YAS trip to Good Karma Ranch Alpacas in Iron Station for a day of Alpaca Yoga and a tour of the farm. Pre-registration and a waiver is required to attend. Spaces are extremely limited. For pre-registration information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s Programming

Registration for our Tails and Tales summer reading program begins May 15. Flyers for the summer are already available at all three Burke County Public Library locations. Watch our website and Facebook page for more details on programs coming out soon. Registration for most of the sign-up programs will open on May 15, but a few will have staggered registration dates throughout the summer. See the flyer for more details on specific programs. This year, set your own personal goal and track minutes read digitally on ReadSquared or on a paper tracking log to earn a weekly prize. Last year, we logged 149,440 minutes reading. Track all of your summer reading to help us surpass that amount this year!

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,347 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find Us on the Web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.