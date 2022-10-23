Library scans family Bibles to save genealogical information

Christians hold dear the information in their Bibles. In some cases, that precious knowledge extends to what is written inside by the owners — names of family with dates of birth, marriage and death.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Quaker Meadows chapter regent Janie Matthews said, “We need to save this important genealogical information. Bibles with written names and dates are discarded each year due to damage and illegibility or are destroyed in fires or flood.”

The DAR and the North Carolina Room of the Burke County Public Library, along with four other organizations, are sponsoring the Burke Bible Records Project. The goal is to gather and preserve local family Bible records and make sure the information is accessible to family researchers.

Anyone may make an appointment with the library to have their Bible electronically scanned so that a digital record is saved.

Scanning takes place while owners are present, and Bibles do not have to be left at the library for this free service.

Director of the NC Room at the Morganton library since 2014, Laurie Wommack Johnston, scans the Bibles. She’s a history lover herself who has helped countless library visitors research family and community information. She lives in Morganton with her husband, Miguel, who teaches math and science at Burke Middle College. They have five sons ranging in age from 13 to 21.

“In my previous life, I worked for the (public) school system, teaching middle school and also was an elementary school librarian,” Laurie said.

She’s excited to see Bibles brought in and said recently she saw one that was 100 years old.

She emphasized that Bibles are carefully handled and not harmed or changed in the scanning process.

“Bible owners can watch the whole process. It will take about 30 minutes to collect information and scan the, typically, four or five pages needed.”

Laurie asked that persons interested in the service to call ahead for an appointment.

“This is so I’ll know what type of Bible they’re bringing and how old it is to set up the appropriate equipment.” Also they need to make sure staff is available.

Bible owners’ names are not publicized without permission and will remain anonymous upon request.

She said, “We have two scanners. One will copy 11-inch by 14-inch size pages. Anything larger or fragile that can’t be put upside down on a flat-bed scanner will be photographed. We have a special stand with lighting so you can read the pages really well. We want high quality images so that they’re very readable.”

Organizations sponsoring this project along with the library and DAR are the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Burke County Genealogical Society, Historic Burke Foundation and the History Museum of Burke County.

“I think the greatest challenge for this project is getting the word out,” Laurie said.

She feels that all the sponsoring organizations have members interested in history who can help publicize the scanning service.

She’s also counting on the sponsoring organizations to provide volunteers to help with digitally transcribing the Bible information.

“We’ll make the files public here in the library. The state archives has a digital Bible project also, and we hope it will reach more people by being available in the state archives.”

Laurie said DAR regent Janie Matthews had the original idea for the project.

“If we can preserve images from the Bible registry pages, it will be our gift to the future,” Matthews said.

You may call Laurie Johnston at 828-764-9266 to make an appointment.