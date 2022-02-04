Life and faith require flexibility

If there’s one rule that strikes fear into the heart of a golfer, it’s this one — “play it as it lies.” Basically, it means, wherever the ball lands after your first shot, that’s where you’ve got to hit your second shot from unless you want to take a penalty. And if there is any shot in golf history that embodies the principal of “play it as it lies,” it’s Sergio Garcia’s second shot on the 10th hole in the 2013 Arnold Palmer Classic. After a wild tee shot that went off course landing more than 10 feet off the ground on a tree branch, Garcia was almost certain he would have to take a penalty stroke. But as he approached the tree, he looked up and began to think to himself, “I think I can actually make this shot.”
To everyone’s surprise, Garcia climbed the tree and balanced himself against a large limb with one hand facing backwards, away from his intended target. With his club in the other hand, he took a few swings back and forth to get a feel for his more or less blindfolded miracle shot. Then he took his swing making contact with the stranded golf ball, sending it out of the tree behind him toward the green.
It wasn’t the greatest shot of all time, but it was pretty impressive considering the circumstances. He ended up double-bogeying the hole and withdrawing from the tournament just two holes later. But while nobody remembers who won that year’s Arnold Palmer Classic (it was Tiger Woods, but I had to look it up) there are still articles being written in remembrance of Garcia’s backward facing tree-shot.
If I could sum up Proverbs 3:5-6, one of the most loved passages in the Bible, into a few words, it would be “play it as it lies.”
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” the passage reads. “Do not rely on your own understanding, acknowledge Him in all your ways, and He will direct your paths.”
We all want to know where we’re going to go in life. What job are we going to have? Who are we going to marry? How many kids? Grandkids? Great grandkids? When we step out into a new seasons of life we want to know how it’s going to go. We want to read the last page of the book before we even open it.
That’s understandable, especially in times like these. I wish I could see the future. I wish I could know what 2022 has in store for me and for the world. Do we all really want to be caught blindsided again like we were two years ago? The world can be a frightening place sometimes and we all desperately want to know how things are going to end up.
God, however, never promised to let us in on the secrets of what is coming in our lives and in this world. God never told us that we would know how everything is going to work out, or even if everything is going to work out OK. If there’s one thing Jesus promised us in the New Testament along these lines it was that “in this world you will have troubles.”
But fortunately for us, the verse doesn’t end there. “In this world you will have troubles,” Jesus says. “But take heart for I have overcome the world.”
And Proverbs 3:5-6 finishes off with the same confidence. If you trust in the Lord, acknowledge him in all your ways, it doesn’t say that everything will work out. It doesn’t say that the promotion will come or the cancer or the COVID won’t. It doesn’t say you’ll be able to walk through life with complete confidence because you know everything’s going to end up OK.
Instead, it says that God will direct your paths. God will be with you. Wherever you end up, whatever you end up doing, God is there with you. Play it as it lies. Maybe you’ll hit the miracle shot, maybe you’ll end up dropping out two holes later. Maybe, even like Sergio Garcia, both will happen. But God will be with you.
And that’s what Jesus said too. He didn’t promise life would always be easy, in fact, He basically promised life would not always be easy. But take heart, He is with you in some small way. And He has overcome the world.