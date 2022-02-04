Life and faith require flexibility

If I could sum up Proverbs 3:5-6, one of the most loved passages in the Bible, into a few words, it would be “play it as it lies.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” the passage reads. “Do not rely on your own understanding, acknowledge Him in all your ways, and He will direct your paths.”

We all want to know where we’re going to go in life. What job are we going to have? Who are we going to marry? How many kids? Grandkids? Great grandkids? When we step out into a new seasons of life we want to know how it’s going to go. We want to read the last page of the book before we even open it.

That’s understandable, especially in times like these. I wish I could see the future. I wish I could know what 2022 has in store for me and for the world. Do we all really want to be caught blindsided again like we were two years ago? The world can be a frightening place sometimes and we all desperately want to know how things are going to end up.