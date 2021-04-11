Life lessons, signs and garden tips

We learn many life lessons from our parents and grandparents. This knowledge, almost always tried and true, should be recorded for future generations.

My mama lived by the quote, “If you can’t say anything good, don’t say anything at all.” So there were numerous people she did not speak about. As a teenager, I sometimes said that I thought I didn’t have to wash the dishes. Mama would smile and say, “That’s what you get for thinking.”

My mom loved to garden, like her mother before her. She enjoyed the advice of how quickly to cook sweet corn after picking it.

“Set the pot of water on to boil. Walk to the corn patch and pick what you need. Shuck it while walking briskly or running back to the house. If you happen to drop some, go back to the patch and pick some fresh.”

She said that the natural sugar turned to starch the longer it was pulled from the stalk.