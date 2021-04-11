Life lessons, signs and garden tips

We learn many life lessons from our parents and grandparents. This knowledge, almost always tried and true, should be recorded for future generations.
My mama lived by the quote, “If you can’t say anything good, don’t say anything at all.” So there were numerous people she did not speak about. As a teenager, I sometimes said that I thought I didn’t have to wash the dishes. Mama would smile and say, “That’s what you get for thinking.”
My mom loved to garden, like her mother before her. She enjoyed the advice of how quickly to cook sweet corn after picking it.
“Set the pot of water on to boil. Walk to the corn patch and pick what you need. Shuck it while walking briskly or running back to the house. If you happen to drop some, go back to the patch and pick some fresh.”
She said that the natural sugar turned to starch the longer it was pulled from the stalk.
With spring already here and planting season and summer gardening just around the corner, I remember several of the things my Grandma Taylor used to tell me about gardens. One thing she said was that you can safely plant corn as soon as the dogwoods are in full bloom and always plant from at least two rows (but four or more is best) side by side for cross pollination. She was adamant about not planting during certain astrological signs, according to the “Blum’s Farmer’s and Planter’s Almanac.” This publication, originating and still printed in Winston-Salem since 1828, has served many North Carolina farmers well, and my Grandma consulted that yearly almanac before she planted transplanted or pruned perennials. The phases of the sun and the moon, as well as weather predictions, helped her determine when to plan to plant.
Harvesting and canning the crops were also timed according to the 12 signs of the zodiac. Signs are barren or fruitful, feminine or masculine, in addition to being associated with parts of the body, like the head, heart or feet. The sign Leo, July 23 to Aug. 22, is masculine, barren and represents the heart, so unwanted weeds should be cut during this sign of the heart, and they will “bleed” to death. During this third and fourth quarter of the moon as it is waning, there is less pull on the plant to urge growth.
In case you missed it this year, remember next year that Good Friday is most favorable for spring crops.
The association of the signs to different parts of our bodies dates back to around 1000 B.C.
Signs also are linked to four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are water signs, and Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are Earth signs. Scorpio, Pisces Taurus and Cancer are the best ones for planting most gardens. Capricorn is the best sign for planting root crops.
There are many different almanacs published around the world, but for the southeast and especially North Carolina, Blum’s caters to our region. They have calendars showing the best days for fishing. They also have bits of humor and timeless recipes.
We tend to learn so much from our ancestors, and although some people disagree with believing in the signs, they are only misunderstood when used in the wrong way. My ancestors were farmers, and they may have read the Blum’s Almanac by day, but they read their Bibles every night.
I can still envision my Grandmother Taylor, back curved with years of hard toil, flour sack apron over one of her everyday dresses, apron pocket holding the first tomato of the season, making her way into her house to have it for lunch. I see her over a row of green beans, picking them with both hands, so much faster than I ever could. In her pantry and in the dirt basement of her house, I see the walls lined with canned vegetables and fruits, ready to prepare a meal for any occasion or for any friend or stranger that happened to drop by just around suppertime.
