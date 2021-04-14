Lightning strike looks to be cause of fire on Hildebran Mountain

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- A fire blazing on Hildebran Mountain that has been contained may have been sparked by a lightning strike earlier this week.
George Hildebran Fire & Rescue was dispatched, along with the North Carolina Forest Service, to a fire on Hildebran Mountain around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, said George Hildebran Fire Chief Bobby Craig.
Firefighters and N.C. Forest Service crews spent the early morning hours investigating ways to access the fire, he said.
Helicopter drops and firefighters on the ground battled the flames throughout the day Tuesday, Craig said.
By Tuesday night, N.C. Forest Ranger Chris Moss said crews had made a fire line around the fire and had it contained. It looked to be covering around 50 acres of forest, but was not threatening any structures.
It remains under investigation, Moss said, but initial investigation suggested that a lightning strike earlier this week may have sparked the fire.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, Moss said. The fire is being monitored by crews to make sure it stays contained.
More information will be published if it becomes available.