‘Lights of Love’ serve as beacon for loved ones

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is continuing a long-held tradition this year with its Lights of Love event, which raises money for patients at Levine Cancer Institute Blue Ridge on the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Valdese Campus.

The money comes from patrons who buy symbolic lights in honor or in memory of loved ones for $10 per name.

“Through the years, we have heard many touching stories about why people purchase lights,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the BRHC Foundation. “Many remember their parents who have passed away or honor co-workers or friends who have battled cancer. However, you can honor or remember anyone you choose.”

Proceeds from the event assist patients in need with medication, transportation to and from appointments, wigs, nutritional supplements and much more. These proceeds ensure that patients receive necessary items to assist with treatments and continued healing.

To purchase lights, visit BRHCFoundation.org/LightsofLove and follow the easy instructions. You must have a credit card. People also can write checks payable to “BRHC Foundation” and send them with the name of the person the light is for to BRHC Foundation, Attn: Lights of Love, 2201 S. Sterling St., Morganton, NC 28655. The deadline for turning in names to be displayed is Nov. 13.