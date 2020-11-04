‘Lights of Love’ serve as beacon for loved ones

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is continuing a long-held tradition this year with its Lights of Love event, which raises money for patients at Levine Cancer Institute Blue Ridge on the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Valdese Campus.
The money comes from patrons who buy symbolic lights in honor or in memory of loved ones for $10 per name.
“Through the years, we have heard many touching stories about why people purchase lights,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the BRHC Foundation. “Many remember their parents who have passed away or honor co-workers or friends who have battled cancer. However, you can honor or remember anyone you choose.”
Proceeds from the event assist patients in need with medication, transportation to and from appointments, wigs, nutritional supplements and much more. These proceeds ensure that patients receive necessary items to assist with treatments and continued healing.
To purchase lights, visit BRHCFoundation.org/LightsofLove and follow the easy instructions. You must have a credit card. People also can write checks payable to “BRHC Foundation” and send them with the name of the person the light is for to BRHC Foundation, Attn: Lights of Love, 2201 S. Sterling St., Morganton, NC 28655. The deadline for turning in names to be displayed is Nov. 13.
Individuals or family members of those being recognized will be notified by mail of the thoughtfulness of the person purchasing a light. The names of those being recognized will be placed beside the tree on the Morganton and Valdese campuses through December. The amount of the donation will not be shared.
The Lights of Love event will conclude with a meaningful tree lighting ceremony honoring and remembering loved ones, friends, and family members of donors planned for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Because of the pandemic, the lighting ceremony will be virtual this year and will stream live on the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation Facebook page, and the link will be posted on the foundation’s website.
“This is always a special time of the year,” Riebel said. “It’s the season we celebrate the lives of our family, friends and neighbors - those still with us and those who are not. And with this being a challenging year, this is a wonderful way to spread light and love to all.”
At the conclusion of the event, the names in honor and in memory will be posted on the website. Please visit BRHCFoundation.org/lights-of-love.html.
For more information, call 828-580-5358 or email brhcfoundation@blueridgehealth.org.
