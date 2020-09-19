Limited prison, juvenile facilities visitation resumes with COVID-19 precautions

Visits will be by appointment only and may be canceled with little notice if dictated by health and safety concerns. Visits must be arranged through the individual facility and visitors should check to ensure the scheduled visits have not been canceled prior to leaving their residence to travel to the facility.

Visitation will be limited to two visitors per session. Each offender will be allowed one visit per calendar month. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes.

Everyone must wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth at all times and must sanitize their hands when entering and leaving the visitation area. Masks may not have offensive language, pictures or symbols. Gaiters, bandanas and masks with a one-way valve are not permitted. Masks will be provided if needed.

Visitation will not be permitted if the prison is experiencing a significant outbreak of COVID-19 or if the facility is on Red Status.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit at this time.

All visitors will be medically screened with temperature checks, in addition to standard security procedures. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or who has a fever of 100 degrees or more, or who has been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive, will be denied entry.