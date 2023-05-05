VALDESE – Bring on Summer: The 2023 Valdese Family Friday Nights Concert Series lineup is here.

Get ready for an unforgettable Summer in Valdese. The 2023 Summer Concert Series has been announced, along with some exciting upgrades to the new Temple Field. This year’s lineup will feature various genres among talented groups — from beach to rock to country. In addition to hosting fan favorites of seasons past, 2023’s lineup also welcomes a few newcomers to the Valdese FFN stage, including Chasing Phoenix, Stella Rising and New Local. The annual Independence Day Celebration and the 48th annual Waldensian Festival will take place in conjunction with the series, with those performances taking place at Main Stage Downtown, at the intersection of Rodoret and Main streets. Festival headliners include Southside Station and Ryan Perry.

Initially moved from the town parking area along Main Street to allow more space for social distancing, the location change to Temple Field in 2021 completely reinvented the summer event, drawing a record number of attendees each Friday night. The larger space on the football field provided a much safer, cooler area with ample room to spread out, picnic, enjoy games and dance.

“The success of the 2022 season was truly the highlight of the summer,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese. “Since last summer, we have worked to improve the venue much more, including a dance floor expansion, outdoor stage curtains, a new entrance and landscaping.”

The Season Kick-Off celebration will take place on May 26 with a performance by ACE Party Band. ACE Party Band is a diverse group of talented musicians whose versatile style keeps attendees entertained all night. ACE Party Band performs for all generations and includes music from all genres spanning over the past 50 years, from Beach and Motown to Top 40s, Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, Country and Jazz Standards.

The event will feature fun for the whole family with free bouncy houses, games and specialty food items. The Pilot Club of Valdese will be selling concessions and offering a 50/50 raffle, which will raise funds for their special annual projects. The event will also welcome Pelican’s and Dig N Dogs & BBQ. Attendees are reminded to visit the numerous restaurants located within walking distance. The complete list of local eateries can be found online at visitvaldese.com. Downtown restaurants provide various cuisines (pizza, burgers, Mexican, sushi, sandwiches, ice cream), and Main Street features several unique and spirited boutiques, offering something to pique the interest of every family member. In addition, many downtown businesses offer special events on Friday nights ranging from cruise-ins to bingo.

The town of Valdese would like to thank our season sponsors — Western Piedmont Community College, Farm Bureau of Rutherford College, UNC Health Blueridge and Bimbo Bakeries — for their contributions to this year’s season. The concerts are free, and the location provides a safe place for families to enjoy live music.

The summer will feature numerous events for attendees to enjoy. This year marks the 48th year of the Waldensian Festival, and this year’s event will be bigger than ever with the addition of Friday night fireworks.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to downtown Valdese; this year will surely be the best yet,” Angi said. “On behalf of myself and the Community Affairs Department staff, we thank the Mayor and Town Council for their continued support of our events calendar. These events truly put our small town on the map.”

For more information about the Family Friday Night Summer Concert series or a full Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.