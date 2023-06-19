Two tourist attractions in or around McDowell County earned high honors in Blue Ridge Country magazine’s 2023 Best of the Mountains reader poll.

The issue containing this poll is available now in newsstands.

In the poll’s results, Linville Falls earned third place in the category of “Favorite Waterfall” while Linville Caverns won second place in the category of “Best Caverns.”

A little more information about the awards: Polling is conducted every five years with this year's survey featuring 48 categories.

Readers of Blue Ridge Country magazine have picked their favorite towns, attractions, activities and more in the 2023 Best of the Mountains reader poll.

including Favorite Waterfall, Best Country Store, Best Quirky Festival and Best Foodie Town, among many others.

“Our readers know the Southern Appalachian region better than anyone,” says Blue Ridge Country Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer. “We are so pleased to present their knowledgeable picks in our 35th anniversary issue.”

Readers submitted their votes online over the course of two months, resulting in over 130 first, second and third place awards for the best cities, towns, attractions and activities from the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating our 35th without our cherished readers and our loyal advertisers,” says Associate Publisher Cynthia Bruggeman. “Every issue highlights amazing destinations and the people, history and stories that make them unique. Our ‘Best of’ feature in the summer mag is a snapshot of winners sure to provide year-long travel ideas and inspiration.”

A complete list of winners is presented in the July/August 2023 issue of Blue Ridge Country, available on newsstands in mid-June. For single issue or subscription information, visit blueridgecountry.com/BestOf or contact Sarah Riddell: sriddell@leisuremedia360.com.

Blue Ridge Country is an award-winning bimonthly regional magazine with a readership of more than 175,000. The magazine covers the mountain regions of seven states and explores history, food, festivals, travel, the outdoors and the environment. Blue Ridge Country is produced by LeisureMedia360 in Roanoke, Va. LeisureMedia360 is the official publisher of the Virginia Travel Guide and many other publications, including The Roanoker, Virginia’s longest-running city magazine, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, according to the news release.