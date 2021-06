List of slaves sold in Burke County tells its own story

In 1993, Carolyn Corpening Collins Rowe compiled a list of slaves sold in Burke County from 1791 to 1851. Rowe, who was associated with the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Washington D.C., said she wanted to compile the list to help other researchers have an easier time tracing the ancestry of Black people.

Records for sales of slaves from 1851 to 1865 were not available, Rowe wrote, presumably because Union soldiers burned the Burke County Courthouse, destroying some of the documents housed there. Rowe discovered through the records that were available that many freed slaves did not keep the last name of their last owner, but may have used a name handed down for several generations.

The PDF of Rowe’s research, which includes the slave sellers and purchasers who participated in these sales, is available at www.morganton.com.

In honor of Juneteenth, a new federally recognized holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, The News Herald is publishing the known names of slaves bought, sold or gifted in Burke County.

Jinny, a girl, sold October 1818

An unnamed negro, sold September 1822

