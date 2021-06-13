Litter plagues Burke, surrounding counties

It takes about 30,000 garbage bags to hold 450,000 pounds of trash pickup along roads in North Carolina.
That’s how much trash Division 13 of the state’s department of transportation has picked up since January, said Josh Mashburn, Burke County maintenance engineer for NCDOT.
In Burke County, DOT crews have been sent to pick up trash along Huffman Bridge Road 12 times from January to March, he said. That’s not including the two times contractors have picked up trash along the roads, or the times volunteers go pick up trash on the road.
“It’s not just Huffman Bridge Road,” Mashburn said. “There’s other bridges and other roads, like where the landfill is, like Antioch Road. When there’s dump sites, there’s usually big problems.”
Mashburn suspected a lot of it may be because people don’t make sure their trash is properly secured in the bed of their truck.
In the fall and spring of each year the DOT does something called a litter sweep, Mashburn said.
“This year, we had pretty much every guy we had for two weeks picking up trash,” he said. “We hit our big areas.”
There is a trash truck that runs daily, but that truck only has two people assigned to it.
But committing more personnel to litter pick up sacrifices crews needed for routine maintenance.
“Every time I commit a crew or someone to litter, that’s one less thing we can do for maintenance,” he said. “A lot of our maintenance, a lot of people don’t realize, is we take care of the roads and the pipes underneath the roads.”
Having to keep crews assigned to litter pickup instead of routine maintenance could pose a public safety risk.
“If I’ve got a crew picking up trash versus fixing up pipe, that road washes out, I mean, it becomes a dangerous situation,” Mashburn said.
Even after crews spend time picking up trash on the side of the road, Mashburn said it usually only takes a week or two before people start calling about more trash.
It can be frustrating to see litter all over the county, said Shane Prisby, interim director of planning for Burke County, especially after residents told the county when the zoning ordinance was reworked that they loved living here because of the area’s beauty.
“That really means something to people, being able to come here and see what Burke County has to offer, and it’s frustrating to come into the county or go different places and see one of the most beautiful landscapes in North Carolina covered in trash,” Prisby said. “Especially when it’s preventable by simple actions.”
Not only does it diminish the natural beauty of Burke County, but it’s harmful to the environment too, Prisby said.
“Plastic, Styrofoam, it stays around for decades,” Prisby said. “Litter can clog drains … when they’re doing mowing on the side of the road, they can’t always see that there’s trash there and they end up spreading it into smaller and smaller particles. Litter’s a problem for wildlife, they can get tangled up in it or ingest it. A lot of it doesn’t go away.”
If beautification and environmental safety aren’t convincing enough, maybe the $250 minimum fine for littering less than 15 pounds will do it. North Carolina General Statute 14-399© makes it a Class 3 misdemeanor to litter.
Prisby confirmed that code enforcement officers will go through bags of trash found on the side of the road to try to find some identifying document to hold the person who created the waste responsible.
But the best way to nip the litter problem in the bud, Prisby said, will be to change people’s mindsets and get them to do small things.
“At the end of the day, it falls down to individual actions and just taking a moment to tie up that trash or put a tarp over the bags, or changing the habit of folks to keep trash bags in their car, collect the trash and drop it off at the end of the day,” Prisby said. “It’s the small steps that are going to make the big impact.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to help pick up trash or learning more about the DOT’s Adopt a Highway program can call the Burke County office at 828-438-6274.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.