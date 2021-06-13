Litter plagues Burke, surrounding counties

“Plastic, Styrofoam, it stays around for decades,” Prisby said. “Litter can clog drains … when they’re doing mowing on the side of the road, they can’t always see that there’s trash there and they end up spreading it into smaller and smaller particles. Litter’s a problem for wildlife, they can get tangled up in it or ingest it. A lot of it doesn’t go away.”

If beautification and environmental safety aren’t convincing enough, maybe the $250 minimum fine for littering less than 15 pounds will do it. North Carolina General Statute 14-399© makes it a Class 3 misdemeanor to litter.

Prisby confirmed that code enforcement officers will go through bags of trash found on the side of the road to try to find some identifying document to hold the person who created the waste responsible.

But the best way to nip the litter problem in the bud, Prisby said, will be to change people’s mindsets and get them to do small things.

“At the end of the day, it falls down to individual actions and just taking a moment to tie up that trash or put a tarp over the bags, or changing the habit of folks to keep trash bags in their car, collect the trash and drop it off at the end of the day,” Prisby said. “It’s the small steps that are going to make the big impact.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to help pick up trash or learning more about the DOT’s Adopt a Highway program can call the Burke County office at 828-438-6274.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.