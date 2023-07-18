A local business is hoping to rally the public’s support to build a community park as another way to share Guatemalan culture with the area.

Little Guatemala owners Erica and Christian Ramazzini started their business in 2018, roasting coffee beans, and in 2021 opened their brick-and-mortar location on East Union Street in Morganton.

From the beginning, they’ve aimed to share the Guatemalan culture with the area.

“Christian is from Guatemala, and I lived in Guatemala for two years,” Erica said. “That’s where we met, got married.”

Erica’s parents moved to Morganton, drawing the Ramazzinis to the area. She said they didn’t even realize the prevalence of Guatemalan culture here until they arrived.

“Immediately, we were welcomed by this amazing Guatemalan community,” Erica said.

Their neighbors would invite them for dinner, and Christian ended up finding friends in the local soccer scene when he was walking at a park one day.

“Over time, we kind of realized that there’s not a whole lot of overlap in the community between the Guatemalan culture and the culture of the other community members,” Erica said. “When we started Little Guatemala, we really wanted it to be a place where cultures can meet and start to form relationships that maybe would’ve been a little more difficult otherwise.”

Ever since, they’ve aimed to celebrate and share Guatemalan culture with others through the five main pillars of their business: roasting Guatemalan coffee, making Guatemalan chocolate, selling Guatemalan crafts, serving Guatemalan street food and lively soccer games at their indoor facility.

Now, they’re hoping to add a community park as another way to connect Morganton to Guatemalan culture.

“This park project is an extension of those things, of sharing culture and bridge building,” Erica said. “Because in Guatemala, the parks are hubs for the community.”

She said that’s common from towns of various sizes – from the metropolis of Guatemala City to small towns with no electricity, community parks are the spot for celebrations, commerce and togetherness. That’s something Christian experienced firsthand in the country.

“We want it to look and function like a Guatemalan park,” Erica said. “It’ll look like it by a big fountain, lots of flowers, a brick patio … we want to set up regular markets here and invite all these local Guatemalans to come and share their culture via markets down on the soccer field.”

They’ll also have activities for children in the park, Erica said.

To help get the project finished in time for Guatemala’s Independence Day celebration on Sept. 15 and 16, the Ramazzinis are looking for sponsors to help with the project by purchasing an engraved brick, plaque or stone bench for the park.

Bricks, which are available in two different sizes, can be purchased online at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/littleguatemala, but arrangements for plaques and benches must be made directly with Erica.

She can be reached by email at eramazzini@littleguatemala.com or by phone at 828-604-5019.