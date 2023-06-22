VALDESE — Back by popular demand, Little Johnny Trailer Trash will continue the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 23.

The FFN series runs every summer in Valdese from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, featuring a different regional band every Friday night. In addition to the free live music, concert attendees can also enjoy lawn games, dancing and a 50/50 raffle as they kick off their weekend in Valdese. Shows take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 p.m.

“Little Johnny Trailer Trash hails from the Piedmont of North Carolina and infuses traditional/contemporary country with a touch of rock and Americana,” according to their website.

“American Music” best classifies this band — simple, true and catchy tunes that make you want to tap your feet and sing along. Soaring harmonies and smooth melodies make this band one to watch,” according to a review on their website.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Valdese Elementary PTO. Support a great cause as you snack on all your favorites: fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, ice cream, candy and more.

Don’t forget about the 10 locally-owned restaurants in downtown Valdese — many of which are just a short walk from Temple Field. Attendees are sure to find options to satisfy every craving in the family, from authentic Mexican cuisine to burgers and milkshakes.

Browse the unique shops and boutiques in the downtown district or check art the local art. Can you find the hidden 50 objects in Village Park Mural? Take a photo a Centennial Fountain or The Arrival where the original settlers stepped off the train to their new home of Valdese.

For more information on fun things to do this summer in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 for more details.