Little Johnny Trailer Trash to take the stage in Valdese

VALDESE — Summer is officially in full swing in Valdese, and so is the Family Friday Nights Concert Series.

The season continues Friday with crowd favorite Little Johnny Trailer Trash taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The 2022 Family Friday Nights season debuts a newly constructed stage and dance floor, along with an impressive lineup of local bands. Families are encouraged to bring chairs or spread out a blanket on the field as they listen to the music and enjoy the evening. Play a round of cornhole, toss a Frisbee or simply kick back and relax to the music drifting over the field as we celebrate another memorable summer in Valdese.

The band, from the piedmont of North Carolina, says on its website that it infuses traditional and contemporary country with a touch of rock and Americana.

“‘American Music’ best classifies this band,” the band's website says. “Simple, true and catchy tunes that make you want to tap your feet and sing along. Soaring harmonies and smooth melodies make this band one to watch!”

Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be offered, courtesy of local community theatre group Old Colony Players. All proceeds offered will benefit the nonprofit as it prepares for the 54th season of the historic outdoor drama “From This Day Forward.” Cold drinks, popcorn, nachos, potato chips, candy, snow cones and ice cream are among the items that will be available for purchase. Attendees also are encouraged to make dinner plans at one of several downtown Valdese restaurants, many of which are a short walk from the concert site at Temple Field.

“Valdese has had the absolute pleasure of hosting these guys for several summers now, and we always look forward to their return,” says Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for Valdese. “With our FFN attendee numbers larger than ever, we are excited to share the wonderful show LJTT puts on with even more families and help create lasting Summer memories.”

For a full lineup of the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series and Valdese event calendar, check out visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129 for more information.