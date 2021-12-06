Little relief for dry conditions in sight

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s rain won’t stick around for long. The cold front will push through the area and more dry weather is expected to take its place for most of next week, Outlaw said.

“If we get about a half inch of rain late Saturday and Sunday, that will help, but only temporarily,” Outlaw said.

And he wasn’t exaggerating when he described the relief as temporary.

Burke County Forest Ranger Chris Moss said whatever relief this weekend’s rain brings would likely dry up within a few hours and conditions would return to being dangerous for burning.

A statewide burn ban has been in effect since 5 p.m. Nov. 29. That ban prohibits open burning, or the burning of leaves, branches and other plant material more than 100 feet from a residential property.

Moss said one citation has been issued in Burke County for violating the burn ban, but fire departments have responded to numerous calls for open burning and smoke investigations.