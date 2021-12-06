Little relief for dry conditions in sight

Based on Monday’s forecast, there won’t be any rain on Morganton’s parade Tuesday night.
While that’s good news for parade-goers, it does nothing to give relief for dangerous, dry conditions that have been plaguing the state this fall.
There’s a slight chance of rain early Wednesday morning, said Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, but forecasters are expecting less than a quarter inch of rain to fall in the Morganton area.
Any rainfall Wednesday is expected to be over by lunchtime, with the chance of rain maxing out at 44% around 11 a.m., Outlaw said.
Dry conditions are set to return Wednesday and stick around until late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Outlaw predicted that on Saturday night a cold front will push into the area and bring about a half inch of rain early Sunday morning.
If that forecast comes true, Sunday’s rainfall will be the most significant one since Nov. 22, when .11 inches of rain fell in the area. Several parts of North Carolina, including most of Catawba County and the eastern-most portions of Burke County, are under severe drought conditions, Outlaw said.
Sunday’s rain won’t stick around for long. The cold front will push through the area and more dry weather is expected to take its place for most of next week, Outlaw said.
“If we get about a half inch of rain late Saturday and Sunday, that will help, but only temporarily,” Outlaw said.
And he wasn’t exaggerating when he described the relief as temporary.
Burke County Forest Ranger Chris Moss said whatever relief this weekend’s rain brings would likely dry up within a few hours and conditions would return to being dangerous for burning.
A statewide burn ban has been in effect since 5 p.m. Nov. 29. That ban prohibits open burning, or the burning of leaves, branches and other plant material more than 100 feet from a residential property.
Moss said one citation has been issued in Burke County for violating the burn ban, but fire departments have responded to numerous calls for open burning and smoke investigations.
All burning isn’t prohibited by the statewide ban, but Moss and Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis both discouraged any outdoor burning for now. Moss also discouraged the use of fireworks and Chinese lanterns that use heat from a tea light to float.
“Due to the ongoing dry conditions, with leaves down and lack of rain, any open, outdoor burning is not advised until conditions greatly improve,” Willis said.
There’s no specific amount of rain to go by to determine when it will be safe to resume outdoor burning, Willis said.
