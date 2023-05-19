When the year 2012 ended a decade ago, though it largely went unnoticed, the world did not cease to exist. And in September of 2015 with the “blood moon,” when the earth’s moon experiences a total eclipse, again few paid attention that the apocalypse failed to occur.

The assorted Doomsday cults have been predicting the end of the world for about as long as there has been a world. The Gnostics were promising the arrival of the Kingdom of God in the First Century A.D., and the Mayan calendar ended along with the year 2012. The Shakers were certain that the world would conclude its run in 1792, and the Jehovah’s Witnesses have forecast a variety of dates varying from 1914 to 1994.

Not to be out done, other world religions have jumped into the fray. There is a version of Armageddon in Hinduism in which Vishnu returns riding a white horse. And Islam’s concept of Doomsday pictures that Jesus returns to Damascus, slays Satan and ushers a paradise on earth. Judaism talks a lot about the Day of the Lord bringing about the death and the destruction of many people who deserve it as well as a war between Gog and Magog in which God leads the armies of Israel in a cataclysmic battle against Israel’s enemies. I kind of like the Buddhist adaptation of Doomsday because in it the earth is restored and not destroyed.

Not to be outdone by others, Americans have also had their share of the soothsayers for the end of time. But before there were the Millerites, Gardner Ted Armstrong announcing The World Tomorrow, Jim Jones or Heavens Gate, there was the Dark Day of New England. Yes, on today’s date of May 19 in the year 1780, the skies from Maine to New Jersey were so darkened that the sun could not be seen at sunrise and shown red at noon. People found it necessary to light their homes with candles at noon, the cocks did not crow, and the birds remained in their nests. The Seventh Day Adventists declared it to be an element fulfilling of the Biblical concept of Judgment Day, and Connecticut’s equivalent to a state senate entertained but did not pass a motion to adjourn.

Later it was determined to be the result of smoke from a huge forest fire in Canada.

While the psychology behind Doomsday cults is not a great interest of most professionals, research has attributed the success of such phenomena to the basic need of some people to find meaning in life when the more mainstream movements have failed them. Never mind that the predicted date comes and goes with no such outcome; such mindsets become all the more obsessed with rationales and even more loyal to their charismatic leader. They may even go so far as to believe (perhaps “need to believe” is a more appropriate phraseology) that their actions, belief, prayer or faith has staved off the ultimate demise of the world giving non-believers time to “get right with God!”

I cannot say that I have wasted much time studying prophecies related to the end of the age, but I remember well a story I heard in seminary of one of the great Fathers of the Church (either Augustine or Jerome). It seems as he was hoeing his vegetable garden one day which abutted a well-traveled road, when a scholar with whom he had often debated contentiously happened by. The subject matter of their dispute was the Apocalypse. This chance meeting presented with an opportunity for the traveling scholar to needle the great Father, “If somehow it was revealed to you that the Lord would return at sundown today, how would prepare for that event?”

Not missing a stroke of his hoe nor looking up from his labor in his garden, the real scholar simply replied, “Not a whit. If what I am doing would be wrong for when the Lord returns, it would be wrong for me to do it now. But if it is the right for me to do it now, it would be right for me to be doing it when He returns. So I will continue my gardening.”

This sentiment was quite similar to the response of Abraham Davenport, a member of the Governor’s council in Connecticut in 1780, when a motion was made to adjourn due to what some felt to be imminent Judgment Day. Said Davenport, “I am against adjournment. The Day of Judgment is either approaching or it is not. If it is not, there is no cause for adjournment; if it is, I choose to be found doing my duty. I wish for candles to be brought.”

Perhaps the most prudent attitude at all times is to take earnestly our sense of duty to our fellow beings not because of any judgment but simply because it is the right way to conduct ourselves.