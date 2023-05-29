Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer the Hospice Foundation of America’s annual “Living with Grief” virtual program, “A Shifting Landscape for End-of-Life Ethics,” on-demand through next April 10.

Registered participants will receive a program link, downloadable handouts and a payment code for two continuing education credits, if desired.

The two-hour program uses a case study approach to review and explore well-established ethical principles of end-of-life care in the presence of emerging legal, social and technological change. A panel of experts will act as an ethics committee, discussing the ethical principles illustrated by six case studies and providing recommendations for resolution. Case studies will include topics such as futile treatment, communication, opioid usage, concurrent care, voluntarily stopping eating and drinking, medical aid in dying and more.

Frank Sesno, former CNN anchor, will lead the panel of noted authorities that includes: Karen Bullock PhD, LCSW, APHSW-C, FGSA; Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, MDiv; Timothy W. Kirk, PhD, HEC-C; and Wendy Walters, LICSW, HEC-C.

This program will be practical for individuals and all levels of professionals — entry level, intermediate or advanced. The information provided will be useful to health care clinicians, social service clinicians and others working in hospice, palliative care, counseling, hospital, nursing home, funeral home or faith community environments. Two hours of continuing education credits are available at no cost to participants until April 10, through HFA for nurses, social workers, counselors, clergy and more. For HFA’s list of board approvals, go to hospicefoundation.org.

The complimentary presentation and CE credits are provided as part of the community grief support services of Amorem because of their belief that it can improve quality of life. Registration is required by June 20.

To learn more about this program or to register, contact Lisa Caviness, public relations coordinator, at 828-754-0101 or lcaviness@amoremsupport.org.