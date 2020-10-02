Loan program to provide pandemic relief

The North Carolina Rural Center continues to support our state’s small businesses and family farms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic through the North Carolina COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program.

The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program now allows businesses to borrow up to $250,000 with no payments and 0.25 percent interest for the first 18 months. The loan’s terms have changed from a 60-month repayment term to a 102-month repayment term.

“We are urging small businesses and family farms in need of assistance to consider applying for this program to sustain or adapt their business to the realities of the pandemic,” said Spring Williams-Byrd, director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center.

To download an application, visit ncrapidrecovery.org. Applicants can contact ncrapidrecovery@threadcap.org to request help with completing their loan application. The application deadline is Oct. 15.