Local 11-year-old has advice for kids getting vaccinated

Lily Sevensma, 11, is the first person under 12 in Burke County to get a COVID vaccine. She and some of her classmates from Morganton Day School traveled to Table Rock Family Medicine to be vaccinated on Nov. 5.

“I wanted to get the vaccine so I can help America get one step closer to hopefully containing the virus,” Lily said. “It was just super cool to be there and support the other little kids who were getting it and were afraid.”

She shared some advice for other youngsters who are getting vaccinated.

“Think less about what is happening and just think about having fun at school,” she said. “It only takes three seconds of your life. Ask if they can use freeze spray. Count to three. Close your eyes, and don’t look at the needle.”

Lily, who turns 12 on Jan. 2, is the daughter of Eric and Kara Sevensma. Her father is a surgeon at UNC Health Blue Ridge, and she’s been interested in health and science all her life.

“I also wanted to see what reaction my body would have to the shot,” she said. “I barely had any reactions. Just a sore arm. I was surprised by that.”