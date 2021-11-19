Local 11-year-old has advice for kids getting vaccinated

Lily Sevensma, 11, is the first person under 12 in Burke County to get a COVID vaccine. She and some of her classmates from Morganton Day School traveled to Table Rock Family Medicine to be vaccinated on Nov. 5.
“I wanted to get the vaccine so I can help America get one step closer to hopefully containing the virus,” Lily said. “It was just super cool to be there and support the other little kids who were getting it and were afraid.”
She shared some advice for other youngsters who are getting vaccinated.
“Think less about what is happening and just think about having fun at school,” she said. “It only takes three seconds of your life. Ask if they can use freeze spray. Count to three. Close your eyes, and don’t look at the needle.”
Lily, who turns 12 on Jan. 2, is the daughter of Eric and Kara Sevensma. Her father is a surgeon at UNC Health Blue Ridge, and she’s been interested in health and science all her life.
“I also wanted to see what reaction my body would have to the shot,” she said. “I barely had any reactions. Just a sore arm. I was surprised by that.”
The family, including 14-year-old Eli, has been impatiently waiting until they could all be vaccinated since they all battled COVID last December during Christmas. “The day before I was to get the vaccine, I was diagnosed with COVID,” Eric said.
“It was not fun,” said Kara, who lost her sense of taste and smell. “We were each down for about three days. We know we were lucky. It could have been so much worse.”
After waiting the required time post COVID, Eric and Kara completed the second dose of their vaccine in April, followed closely by Eli when the shot became available to the younger age group. And finally, Lily got hers. Afterward, the family celebrated by going to Cup n’ Spoon for frozen yogurt.
“That was the best part,” Lily said.
The family encourages others to get vaccinated.
“People ask a lot, why did you get the shot,” Kara said. “I would love for people to hear that there is not just one reason, there are hundreds of reasons – our family, friends, neighbors, teachers, students, and all the essential workers we interact with every day. I feel like when you get the shot, it protects not only us but the whole community. You do it so you can spend time with the ones you love. That’s a big motivation.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge, in partnership with the Burke County Health Department, is offering two drive-thru clinics Saturday for ages 5 to 11. The clinics will be held at Burke County Health Department on East Parker Road, Morganton, and Valdese Express Care on Malcolm Boulevard in Rutherford College. The second dose will be given at the same locations on Saturday, Dec. 11. To make an appointment, visit https://burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com/.