HICKORY — “Cadillac Crew,” by Tori Sampson, takes place in the Richmond branch of the Virginia Office for Civil Rights in 1963. The upcoming production at the Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) will run Feb. 17 through March 4 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

As the play begins, the four women who work in the office are faced with threatening phone calls and someone keeps taping bullets to the door. Worse news comes by phone and radio. Four women — two Black, two white — have been shot and then burned to death in their car in Florida. They were part of a “Cadillac crew,” driving from town to town to organize Black and white women for civil rights. The character most affected by this news is Abby, who attended college with two of the women. In the HCT production the role of Abby will be played by Paulie Sales.

Sales is a North Carolina native who currently lives in Newton and works as a processing assistant for Partners Health Management in Gastonia. She attended UNC Charlotte, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Her HCT debut was in December as part of the ensemble of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Other theatre roles include Ensemble in “Mamma Mia” and Maria in “9 to 5,” both at the Green Room Community Theatre.

When asked why she chose to audition for “Cadillac Crew” right after finishing “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Sales said, “I wanted to be in this play because of the history and the message behind it. HCT is also such an inviting theatre.”

Performances of “Cadillac Crew” are Feb. 17 through March 4 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Cadillac Crew” is being produced by The Corning Incorporated Foundation.