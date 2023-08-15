After taking a season off, local actress Dorothy Collier Best is returning to the Hickory Community Theatre for what will be her 15th role. She will be playing Miss Shingle in "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," in the Jeffers Theatre Aug. 25 through Sept. 16.

Best made her HCT debut in 2011, bowling audiences over with her portrayal of Martha Watson in "White Christmas." She received a Kay award for Best Character Actress for that performance. She has subsequently received four more awards, Outstanding Character Actress for Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn in "The Music Man," Outstanding Supporting Actress for Frau Blǘcher in "Young Frankenstein" and Outstanding Character Actress for Maria Morrelli in "Lend Me a Tenor," as well as being part of the Outstanding Ensemble for "Exit Laughing."

Best lists her favorite things about HCT as being, “the professional attitude and the openness to all being welcome.” She went on to say that “Gentleman's Guide" is a great show, with wonderful characters and I’m sure it will be an audience favorite.”

Performances will run Aug. 25 through Sept. 16; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays (Sept. 3 and 10) at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG and contains mature themes that may not be suitable for younger children.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is co-produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.