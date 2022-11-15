Local agency holds lunch to promote literacy

The Burke County Literacy Council will hold its annual ABC Lunch for Literacy event on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Held every November, the ABC Lunch for Literacy has been the council’s primary fundraising event since it started nearly 30 years ago.

The menu for this year’s lunch will be a choice of vegetable beef soup or potato soup, grilled cheese sandwich and a dessert. Plates are $8 each, and all proceeds from the lunch will go to benefit the Burke County Literacy Council’s efforts in Burke County.

Founded in 1988, BCLC’s mission is to improve literacy skills by teaching adults to read and instilling a commitment to lifelong learning in everyone the agency serves. The Burke County Literacy Council accomplishes this mission by offering day and evening adult ESL classes and tutoring for adults.

“All of our tutors are volunteers,” said Brownie Rochefort, director of BCLC. “We have a host of about 50 volunteers working with the literacy council.”

Rochefort said the ESL programs typically enroll between 35 to 40 students.

“(The classes) are open-ended,” she said. “They can start when they want to. They don’t really go by grades. We test them, and they go by grades, and we group them by their level. … Some have been with us several years. Our goal is to get them into the community college, to get them a high school equivalency if that’s what they want.”

For children, BCLC developed a program called Reach Out & Read. In this program, the BCLC collects children’s books to place in local pediatric, health department, and social services waiting rooms and recruit volunteers to read to children in them.

Additionally, in a more holistic effort, BCLC has started a program called Motherread/Fatherread in which volunteers work with parents combining literacy skills with child development. According to BCLC’s website, the idea is to empower families and strengthen the bonds between parents and children. Motherread/Fatherread has been offered at sites throughout the county including STEPS Academy, Burke Catawba Jail, Burke County Public Library, Project FLOWER and Western Piedmont Community College.

“We help the parents bond with their children and show them how to learn to love a book,” Rochefort said. “Then they get a copy of a book so they can take it home and share it with their children. Then they can start building their own personal library.”

BCLC is always in need of donations and volunteers to help staff its programs. For information on donating or becoming a volunteer, visit www.burkeliteracy.org or email bclc.burkeliteracyss88@gmail.com.

The Burke County Literacy Council’s annual ABC Lunch for Literacy will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 720 W. Union St. in Morganton. The lunch will be a drive-thru event, and delivery is available for orders of five or more. To schedule a delivery order, call 828-437-7477 by Nov. 15.