Local artist debuts new works at local restaurant

Local artist Kent Paulette has debuted some of his new works at Root & Vine Restaurant in downtown Morganton. The exhibit features large colorful paintings of mountain landscapes with thick texture and energetic brushstrokes.
Paulette just finished his two newest Blue Ridge Mountain paintings at the beginning of March. He painted "Poetry in the Breeze," which is 5-feet wide, using an extra-large palette knife. After the thick texture dried, he stained the entire canvas with his special “Creek Washes,” in which he mixes water from the creek in his backyard with his paint.
He painted "The Hypnotizing Trees" using his “Whisper” brushstrokes, adding layers of more delicate brushstrokes on top of the Creek Washes, which reveals the thick texture underneath.
His "Grandfather Mountain Mile High Swinging Bridge" painting is more than 5-feet wide and features a texture which has the look of handmade paper.
“The canvas is a space where events happen, and the paint leaves a trace of those events,” Paulette said.
"Perfect Day" is his painting of a bear enjoying the sunshine at Price Lake, located near Blowing Rock on the Blue Ridge Parkway. In addition to wildlife and nature, Paulette also paints people, including his large portrait of a Native American that features bold brushstrokes.
Paulette was born and raised in Hickory, but now paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain. All of Paulette's paintings in the exhibit are for sale, and his work can be viewed online at KentPaulette.com
Root & Vine is located at 139 W. Union St. in Morganton and can be reached at 828-433-1540.