Local artist Poteat featured at venue in September

Along with its drink, Silver Fork Winery is most known as a venue with a picturesque landscape and a popular stage for local musicians.
Throughout the month of September, the winery will host an exhibition of music not in the audial form, but of a visual nature.
Local artist and Western Piedmont Community College Visual Arts Coordinator Mark Poteat will have his artwork centering on musical instruments on display at Silver Fork all month long, and the exhibit will kick off with a meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.
“It’s kind of the end of a series I’ve been working on the past two years with the subject of musical instruments,” Poteat said. “I’m going to have two kinds of large works there. They’re 4-foot-by-3-foot paintings that are of tables with musical instruments on them. One’s got a guitar and the other’s got a keyboard. Then after that, I have a series of violin paintings that I’ve ended up doing.”
Poteat, who is a Burke County native holding a bachelor’s degree in painting from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in painting and drawing from East Tennessee State University, said he has been a practicing artist for more than 30 years. He has exhibited both regionally and nationally and won numerous awards for his work. He has been on the WPCC staff since 2002.
Poteat said he started in this particular artistic direction a couple of years ago, first painting for another local event and using inspiration from one of the masters and in a style with roots that go back more than a century.
“I ended up doing my version of a guitar a couple of years ago for the Art of Chocolate,” Poteat said. “After that, I had a show that was coming up at the CoMMA in the fall of 2018. The whole summer, I just decided to go ahead and do these musical instrument pieces. In a way, they’re kind of based on a series of paintings of guitars, instruments, and tables with instruments by Pablo Picasso, and also a friend of his by the name of Georges Braque.
“They did those paintings around the 1910s, and they’re kind of based on their cubist works. They’re sort of abstract paintings they did. It’s part of cubism, so these are kind of inspired by Picasso and Braque and the cubist paintings they did.”
Poteat said his attention on musical instruments kind of developed naturally from his previous subject, which he also painted with a nod toward the cubist style.
“I’ve always looked at the work of the cubists in terms of how they arrange shapes and forms,” Poteat said. “Kind of prior to these paintings of musical instruments I’ve been working on, I was doing industrial, architectural type of paintings based on factories and stuff. They’re recognizable things, but I kind of distort them and try to make them a little bit abstract.
“So, that cubist influence has been in my work for quite a while, probably for the past 12 years or so. Even those works had a little bit of that.”
Poteat’s show is the first in what organizers hope to be an ongoing series with a new artist featured each month. Poteat said he thinks the addition of art is a natural fit for the winery.
“I’m really excited about it,” Poteat said. “In a way, it kind of caught me by surprise. I had gotten a call from Jamie Hall, who’s doing some work out there for (Silver Fork owners) Jennifer (Foulides) and Ed (Wisnieski). He called me up and told me they were planning to start having exhibitions out there, and he asked me if I’d be one of the first to show out there.
“I was really excited about it. I think it’s kind of cool. I go out there at least two or three times a year myself, just because I love the venue. And I think it’s a great thing. Really for the past several years, they’ve been doing a lot of wonderful things and bringing out a lot of local talent in terms of music. I think this fits right in with the other art of music, and it kind of even adds a cultural side to it having art, music, and wine in a beautiful countryside. I think that adds to the place, and I’m really excited to be a part of the first show out there.”
Tickets for Thursday evening’s meet-and-greet cost $10 per person and entitle the holder to cheese and crackers and one glass of wine. Due to COVID-19 regulations, those who want to attend are asked to buy tickets in advance at bit.ly/32MwBjd so that event organizers will have a good idea of how many people are coming.
Silver Fork Winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton. For more information, call 828-391-8783 or visit silverforkwinery.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
