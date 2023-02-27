VALDESE - The Rock School Arts Foundation will debut a new exhibit of local artists’ work Friday.

The exhibit will feature the work of Renee Barnette and Greg Huffman in the RSAF galleries located in the Old Rock School in Valdese. The foundation will host a reception for the artists from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Reneé Barnette

Reneé Barnette is a contemporary mixed media artist, author, poet and vocalist from Hildebran, according to her biography. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina - Wilmington with an emphasis in painting, printmaking and pottery. She has expanded her curiosity as an artist by working with paint, clay, leather, beads or anything that catches her creative eye.

“It wasn't until Barnette took an unexpected journey to India that her passion for her art was re-ignited,” the biography reads. “The contrast of life, suffering and love all mingled together in a tapestry of newfound hope. The ‘ancient’ intertwined and connected to the ‘now,’ triggered a deep calling that she continues to pursue with each new creation. Layers of vibrant color and texture are prevalent throughout her body of work. Each piece is an extension of her fun-loving personality and free spirit.”

Barnette works as a licensed massage and bodywork therapist and certified yoga instructor in Hickory.

“I am thankful to be included in the rich heritage of talent of the Catawba Valley artisans’ community which has endured for more than 200 years,” Barnette said. “I am also proud that I can carry on this heritage and continue to retell of the legacy of my great uncle, who was named the ‘Forefather of North Carolina Potters,’ Mr. Burlon Craig. Thank you to the Rock School Arts Foundation for this honor to exhibit some of my works.”

The foundation noted that Craig was one of the most famous and influential potters of his time. He received a National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a North Carolina Folk Heritage Award from the North Carolina Arts Council. His work is included in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC.

Greg Huffman

Greg Huffman, an attorney in practice for 26 years, was raised in Catawba County among pottery enthusiasts, folk artists and writers, according to his biography. He is an amateur painter, photography hobbyist and recovering musician.

“Painting and color are sounds, music, energy and geometry in my soul,” Huffman said. “There is a flow to all of it, and it is common to all people. I have no method other than trying to be as simple as possible in conveying a feeling, idea or object. But it has to be coupled with a sense of movement and temperature, like music. The brain latches onto shapes, familiar forms and heat. Emotion follows. What I do may be considered lyrical abstract, but I think of it more as folk art. It definitely comes without an art background or education.”

He cites Hans Hartung, Mark Rothko, Pierre Soulages, Zao Wou Ki, Frank Bowling, Bosco Sodi, Duncan Jago, Julie Mehretu, Barry Huffman, Sam McMillan, Minnie Reinhardt and Jose Luis Santos Lopez as his painting influences. He said he also is inspired by the work of comic book artists.

The works will remain in Gallery I and II at the Old Rock School at 400 W. Main St. in Valdese through Friday, April 7. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art also may be viewed online at rockschoolartgalleries.com. For more information about the foundation or the exhibition, contact 828-838-9806 or rsaf1893@gmail.com.